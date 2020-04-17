EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Signals a Possible Reversal - Euro vs GBP Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-17 14:00:00
EUR/USD, USD Index & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-04-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
2020-04-17 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canadian PM Trudeau says investment will be given for cleaning up orphan oil wells, will create thousands of jobs $USDCAD
  • Fed's Bullard: - Fed committed to current policy stance on rates for near future - Likely will see economy opening up in second half of year $DXY
  • Oil is extending its slide to a fourth month - peak to trough -73% - and now moving to lows not see since Nov 2001. The low for that month was 17.12 Here's a monthly chart https://t.co/r4C4BDomlH
  • RT @bpolitics: Pompeo urges U.S. allies to re-examine Huawei risks in light of China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4G…
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.93% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/czPaYdZHxk
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 2.66% Germany 30: 2.31% US 500: 1.49% Wall Street: 1.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/E7JuTanaLN
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.196% 3-Year: 0.237% 5-Year: 0.331% 7-Year: 0.481% 10-Year: 0.598% 30-Year: 1.193% $TNX
  • RT @fxmacro: [RTRS] - BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS ECONOMIC TURMOIL WILL CAUSE BERKSHIRE TO SHUTTER SOME BUSINESSES - WSJ
  • I don't often put too much weight behind the Chinese index - Shanghai Composite - but worth noting it gapped higher and ended up on the week despite the data Friday. I don't put much stock in that 50% Fib (midpoint of range) https://t.co/dJ1X7yqzEA
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -1.39% Gold: -1.66% Silver: -1.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OOP0CtZ3mk
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Signals a Possible Reversal - Euro vs GBP Forecast

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Signals a Possible Reversal - Euro vs GBP Forecast

2020-04-17 13:57:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

  • Bears in control, yet with reluctance
  • Will EUR vs GBP resume bearish price action?

EUR/GBP Price – Multi week Low

On Thursday, EUR/GBP printed its lowest level in four weeks at 0.8725 then rallied after. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed in the red for the third week in a row with 0.2% loss.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat below 50, highlighting a paused downtrend momentum.

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (Nov 1, 2018 – April 17, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURGBP daily price chart 17-04-20. zoomed out PNG
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (Nov 1 – April 17, 2020) Zoomed In

EURGBP daily price chart 17-04-20. zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on April 7 EURGBP declined to current trading zone 0.8687 – 0.8832. A week after, the market closed below the 50-day average however, remained trading in the zone, reflecting bear’s hesitation at this stage.

Any close below the low end of the zone could resume bearish price action towards 0.8620. Further close below that level may encourage bears to press towards 0.8509. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, another failure in closing above the low end of the zone could lead some bears to exit the market causing EURGBP to rally towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level might extend this rally towards 0.8920. That said, the weekly resistance level and area marked on the chart should be monitored.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART (April 2 – April 17, 2020)

EURGBP four hour chart 17-04-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that currently EUR/GBP trades below the downtrend line originated from the April 10 high at 0.8786. Any violation to this line would be considered as a bullish signal.

Its noteworthy that, the price signals a possible reversal as developed a double bottom pattern. This means any break above the neckline located at 0.8744 may cause a rally towards 0.8810. Having said that, the daily resistance level underscored on the chart should be watched closely. In turn, a break in the other direction i.e. below 0.8665 could send EURGBP towards 0.8620. Although, the weekly support level printed on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to figure out more about key technical levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/ bearish scenario.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
2020-04-17 15:30:00
EUR/USD Tests Breakout levels, Euro vs USD Price Forecast
EUR/USD Tests Breakout levels, Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-17 09:43:00
Silver Prices Aim Lower as Markets Hint Broad Selloff to Resume
Silver Prices Aim Lower as Markets Hint Broad Selloff to Resume
2020-04-17 05:00:00
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Outlook Could Quickly Turn South
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Outlook Could Quickly Turn South
2020-04-16 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.