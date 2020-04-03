EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
News
USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-04-03 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Trades sub-1.0800 After Shocking Final PMI Data
2020-04-03 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Gain on Saudi-Russia Output Cut Confusion
2020-04-02 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Watch How Price Action Unfolds in Down-move
2020-04-02 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
News
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • New York Fed NowCast for Q1 GDP drops to 1.46%, previously 1.68% $DXY
  • The final Markit PMI readings for March showed the dramatic downturn in business activity across the single-block, putting an already weak Euro under further pressure. Get your $EURUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/ZhrcDqVSNE https://t.co/vGdxAcpe1U
  • Canadian PM Trudeau says working with US on OPEC issues $CL_F
  • Canadian PM Trudeau: - Military to assist in Quebec northern regions - BBG
  • RT @IGTV: With the #COVID2019 shutting down great tracts of the global #economy the dark reality of job destructions is coming. For the nex…
  • New York virus cases surpass 100,000 - BBG
  • Análisis $BTCUSD: #Bitcoin rompe la consolidación e intenta abordar los 6.800$ #btc #usd #trading https://t.co/3frkGglxKj
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level More details in the link below : https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/04/03/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-Faces-Key-Resistance-Level-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/1Ok4FH3ZBu
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.53% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.60% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.91% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.99% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SwVVYWLTyv
  • Fed's Daly: - Economic impact dependent on virus $SPX $DXY
EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook

EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook

2020-04-03 14:47:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

  • Bulls ease up further
  • Levels and trading zones to monitor

EUR/GBP Price – Edges Lower

Last week, EUR/GBP lost some of its recent gains as more bulls seemed to cut back. On Friday, the market declined to 0.8905 then rallied after. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed in the red with 2.6% loss.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed below 50, highlighting the end of uptrend move and a possible start of a downtrend momentum.

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (Nov 1, 2018 – April 3, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURGBP daily price chart 03-04-20. zoomed out
EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (Nov 1 – April 3, 2020) Zoomed In

EURGBP daily price chart 03-04-20. zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed last week EUR/GBP retreated and broke below 0.9015 generating a bearish signal. Yesterday, the market produced another bearish signal as moved to a lower trading zone 0.8687 – 0.8832.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone could lead EURGBP towards 0.8620. Further close below that level could send the price even lower towards 0.8400. Having said that, the weekly support level underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the flip-side, any close above the high end of the zone could push EURGBP towards 0.9015. Further close above that level opens the door for more bullishness towards 0.9500. In that scenario, special attention should be paid to the daily and weekly resistance level and area marked on the chart, as some traders might join/exit around these points.

EUR/GBP FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART (Mar 1 – April 3, 2020)

EURGBP four hour chart 03-04-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that on Friday EUR/GBP broke below the neckline of double top pattern located at 0.8996 eyeing a test of 0.8505. Additionally, the price broke below the uptrend line originated from the March 6 low at 0.8650 generating another bearish signal.

A break below 0.8589 increases the likelihood of EURGBP to test 0.8505. Yet, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be considered. Any break in the other direction i.e. above 0.8880 may cause a rally towards 0.8662 . Although, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to figure out more about key technical levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/ bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

