EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs GBP Hammered at Key Resistance, What’s Next?

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs GBP Hammered at Key Resistance, What’s Next?

2020-03-20 15:42:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

  • EUR vs GBP tests its highest level in over a decade
  • Signals and trading zones to keep in focus

EUR/GBP – Bulls Ease Up

On Friday, EUR/GBP soared to 0.9052 -its highest level in over six months. The market closed the weekly candlestick in the green with 4.5% gain. This week, the price resumed bullish price action and printed its highest level in eleven years at 0.9500 then declined after as bulls seemed to cut back.

Today, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned overbought territory highlighting a slowing down uptrend momentum.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (FEb 1 – Mar 20, 2020)

EURGBP daily price chart 20-03-20. zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on Friday EUR/GBP rallied to a higher trading zone 0.9015 – 0.9500. Yesterday, the price rebounded from the high end of the zone eyeing a test of the low end of it.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone signal a possible price fall towards 0.8832. Further close below that level could extend this move towards 0.8687. In that scenario, the daily and weekly support levels underlined on the chart should be kept in focus, as some traders might exit/join the market around these points.

In turn, any failure in closing below the low end may encourage EURGBP bulls to push towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that levels opens the door for more bullishness towards 0.9803. That said, the psychological resistance levels underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART (Mar 10 - Mar 20, 2020)

EURGBP four hour price chart 20-03-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that today EUR/GBP has broken below the uptrend line originated from the March 11 low at 0.8715 and tested trading blow 0.9000 handle.

Thus, another break below 08941 could send EURGBP even lower towards 0.8852. Although, the daily resistance level underlined on the chart should be monitored. On the other hand, any break above 0.9339 may lead the market to retest 0.9500 handle. Nevertheless, the daily resistance printed on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to figure out more about key technical levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/ bearish scenario.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

