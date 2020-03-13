EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Downbeat Consumer Sentiment, Virus Injects Worry
2020-03-13 14:18:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed
2020-03-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NY Governor Cuomo says no plans to close schools, would put healthcare workers at home watching kids - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 4.93% US 500: 4.78% France 40: 3.39% Germany 30: 3.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nkOCStbWV1
  • EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/03/13/EURGBP-Price-ForecastEuro-vs-British-Pound-Key-Chart-Points-to-Consider-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/k12etL52Nl
  • House Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin have spoken 8 times today according to spokesman - BBG
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Investors pulled $47.4 billion out of global stock-focused mutual funds and ETFs in the three weeks ended Wednesday. T…
  • S&P 500 support at a confluent spot. Trend line as drawn from 2009/2011 lows. 61.8 of the 2016-2020 move RSI just went oversold on the weekly; after diverging and leaving overbought levels in Jan/Feb. $ES $SPY $SPX https://t.co/xMBxXaOiyh
  • House Speaker Pelosi will give a statement on economic response bill at 2:00 pm $DXY
  • Friday afternoon just got a little busier. https://t.co/x7zIujSZnr
  • 2,768 trading days. That's how long it was according to my calculations since we had suffered a 20% correction on the $SPX https://t.co/iAI1SJ8hrC
  • Looks like I may soon have to reset this long-term market performance comparison chart... https://t.co/LMTrGxfjHF
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider

2020-03-13 17:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

  • Bullish signals on EUR vs GBP chart
  • Thresholds and Levels to monitor

EUR/GBP – Bulls in Charge

Last week, EUR/GBP rallied to its highest level in nearly five months at 0.8744, then retreated as bulls seemed to cut back. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed in the green with 0.5% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed above 70 then remained in overbought territory emphasizing the strength of uptrend momentum.

EUR/GBP Daily PRice CHART (Jun 1, 2018 – Mar 13, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURGBP daily price chart 13-03-20. zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (NOv 15 – Mar 13, 2020) ZOOMED IN

EURGBP daily price chart 13-03-20. zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that on March 5 EUR/GBP rebounded from 0.8620 highlighting a possible bullish comeback. Since then, the price has taken off moving from a trading zone to the higher. Yesterday, the market moved to 0.8891 – 0.9015.

Hence, a close above the high end of the zone could mean more bullishness towards 0.9149. Further close above that level could encourage bulls to push towards 0.9325. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, any close below this level reflects bull’s hesitation. This could lead some of them to exit the market allowing the price to fall towards the low end of the zone. Further close below, 0.8832 could send EURGBP even lower towards 0.8723. That said, the daily support levels marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART (Mar 2 - Mar 13, 2020)

EURGBP four hour price chart 13-03-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that on Tuesday EUR/GBP resumed bullish price action creating higher highs with higher lows.

Thus, a break above 0.9028 may cause a further rally towards 0.9089. Although, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be considered. On the other hand, a break below 0.8808 could send EURGBP towards 0.8746. Nevertheless, the daily support level printed on the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to figure out more about key technical levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/ bearish scenario.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plummets to Downtrend Support
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plummets to Downtrend Support
2020-03-13 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Retreats, Rally Clings to Life
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Retreats, Rally Clings to Life
2020-03-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.