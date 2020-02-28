EUR/GBP Weekly Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound Signals Upside Break

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
EURUSD Posts Biggest Rally in Two Years as S&P 500, Dow and Risk Plunge
2020-02-28 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: Outlook Bleak For Sterling and Stocks
2020-02-28 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.
2020-02-28 03:03:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, USD/CAD, Gold & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-02-28 13:00:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Markets Extend Losses, Dow Jones Down Over 14 Percent for the Week

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.31% US 500: -1.94% Wall Street: -2.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ArETbzYU5B
  • SNB's Zurbruegg: - Virus a cause for Franc's move up - If conditions warrant, we can move rates lower $USDCHF
  • A special report amid this market slump considering what can stop the burning: 'As $SPX Crashes: What Can the Authorities Do to Stop the Bleeding?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/28/As-SP-500-Crashes-What-Can-the-Authorities-Do-to-Stop-the-Bleeding.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/HGvNg5iL0M
  • BOE's Cunliffe says Facebook's Libra could become systemically important - BBG
  • The daily decline in silver is its largest since November 2016
  • Alongside gold, $XAG suffered a massive drop today, falling to support around the $16.78 area with RSI tagging oversold territory. Something to keep an eye on in the days to come https://t.co/M9FEyEEf8B
  • Gold drops below 1590 in largest intraday drop since 2013 $XAUUSD https://t.co/aAKI494BMu
  • Join @IG_US and @DailyFX from 7th - 9th March at @TradersExpo, booth number 311 at NY Marriott, Brooklyn Bridge for three days of forex strategy, fundamental and technical analysis discussions. Register here: https://t.co/oziKe3rJZi https://t.co/RhtPlWREnq
  • WHO raises global risk from virus from high to very high - BBG
  • EUR/GBP Weekly Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound Signals Upside Break More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/02/28/EURGBP-Weekly-Price-Forecast-Euro-vs-British-Pound-Signals-Upside-Break-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/tDLq5YGMXQ
EUR/GBP Weekly Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound Signals Upside Break

EUR/GBP Weekly Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound Signals Upside Break

2020-02-28 15:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

  • EUR/GBP chart highlights a reversal pattern
  • EUR vs GBP key breakout levels

EUR/GBP – Bears Ease Up

Last week, Euro tested its lowest level against in over two months against British pound and printed 0.8282. However, the market rallied after as some bears seemed to cover and as a result, the price closed the weekly candlestick with 0.8% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50 signaling the end of downtrend move.

EUR/GBP Daily PRice CHART (Jun 1, 2018 – Feb 28, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURGBP daily price chart 28-02-20. zoomed out

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (SEP 4 – FEB 21, 2019) ZOOMED IN

EURGBP daily price chart 28-02-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice that on Wednesday, bears showed more sway allowing the pair rally further. Yesterday, the price moved to a higher trading zone 0.8504 – 0.8649.

A close above the high end of the zone could push EUR/GBP towards 0.8687. Further close above 0.8723 opens the door for bulls to lead the market towards 0.8832. Having said that, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

Its worth noting that, if the price breaks and remains above the neckline of double top pattern residing at 0.8596, this could send EURGBP towards 0.8891. Special attention should be paid to the trading zones marked on the chart as some traders might exit/join the market around these points.

On the flip-side, any close below the low end of the zone could generate a comeback signal for bears, and may encourage them to press EURGBP towards 0.8400 handle. Further close below that level could send the price even lower towards 0.8276. In that scenario, the daily support levels and area printed on the chart would be worth monitoring.

EUR/GBP FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART (JAn 15- FEB 28, 2020)

EUR/GBP Weekly Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound Signals Upside Break

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that yesterday EUR/GBP broke above the downtrend line originated from the Jan 14 high at 0.8596, eyeing a test of 0.8687.

Thus, a break above 0.8632 could cause a rally towards 0.8669. Although, the high end of current trading zone discussed on the daily chart should be considered. On the other hand, a break below 0.8490 could send EURGBP towards 0.8422. Yet, the daily support level marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to figure out more about key technical levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/ bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Plunges Through Support
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Plunges Through Support
2020-02-28 15:00:00
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes Aim Below 0.65
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes Aim Below 0.65
2020-02-28 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.