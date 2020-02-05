EUR/GBP Outlook Hints at Bullish Breakout. What's the Catch?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps, GBP/USD Crumbles and Crude Oil Sets a Fresh Low
2020-02-04 15:00:00
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Outlook May Shift Bullish as Yen Sinks
2020-02-05 00:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakdown Underway– GLD Trade Levels
2020-02-04 16:30:00
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Posts Biggest Gap in a Year, Dollar Rallies Ahead of US Growth Proxy
2020-02-05 02:40:00
US Dollar Jumps, GBP/USD Crumbles and Crude Oil Sets a Fresh Low
2020-02-04 15:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rally Falters- Crypto Trade Levels
2020-02-04 19:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro enjoyed its best one-day performance in a month against the US Dollar, but overall technical positioning continues to suggest sellers have the upper hand. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/usvMKpBxsV https://t.co/Q85U0TrKG6
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (+1.31%), Shanghai Composite (+1.63%), KOSPI (+0.67%), ASX 200 (+0.41%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The $USD rose against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit on #coronavirus fears. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GSitK6S4tU https://t.co/aX5Kfy23Zj
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.22% Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1DcO2rJnfQ
  • Looks like #DAX index bounced back after testing key support. Next major point to surmount may be the 2018-high at 13596 https://t.co/Nz4cHKbvL4
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/h9eTNCx41v
  • The #Singapore Dollar fell against the US Dollar as $USDSGD rose after the #MAS hinted a more-dovish tilt on concerns that the #coronavirus could dent local growth as China’s economy slows #USD #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/05/Singapore-Dollar-at-Risk-USDSGD-Soars-as-MAS-Brings-Up-Coronavirus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/szgp4ohsEV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.50%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 79.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6nDAU0VE3x
  • The $NZD looks to have ended a 5-month recovery against the Japanese Yen, setting the stage for the next phase in a long-term downtrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/liXI47ahcK https://t.co/hXsFUcJ3JD
  • $USDSGD pops higher as #MAS comments that that there is sufficient room within the band to accommodate easing. It also added that room for easing is in line with weakening economic conditions #Singapore #SGD https://t.co/qQ8Ml8L7ky
EUR/GBP Outlook Hints at Bullish Breakout. What's the Catch?

EUR/GBP Outlook Hints at Bullish Breakout. What's the Catch?

2020-02-05 04:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP Forecast, Euro, British Pound Analysis – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/GBP outlook suggests the pair could experience a bullish breakout
  • Signs showing pair is bottoming out after aggressive selloff since August
  • EUR/GBP still has to shatter what has shown to be formidable resistance

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

EUR/GBP has risen a little over one percent since it bounced back from the late-January support at 0.8389 (gold-dotted line) and is now testing resistance at 0.8533 (white-dotted line). Clearing this ceiling opens the door for a third retest of a formidable, multi-tiered resistance zone defined by the 0.8597-0.8642 price parameters (labelled as “key resistance range”).

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

As noted on the chart, the pair attempted to shatter this barrier twice in December 2019 and mid-January of this year. However, both times EUR/GBP capitulated and faced a bout of selling pressure until it bottomed out. Looking ahead, a third defeat could catalyze a comparatively more aggressive decline if it reinforces the notion that traders are not yet confident in the pair’s ability to climb beyond this point.

EUR/GBP – Monthly Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

Looking at a monthly chart shows a relatively more encouraging picture for EUR/GBP bulls. After declining almost eight percent since August 2019 and retreating to a three-year support zone, the pair could be showing signs of a recovery. However, surmounting resistance outlined in the prior paragraph may be critical in propelling EUR/GBP higher. This is also not considering Brexit volatility which could skew the trajectory.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 10
( 04:02 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/GBP TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD & NZD/JPY Eye Employment Data
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD & NZD/JPY Eye Employment Data
2020-02-04 19:10:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakdown Underway– GLD Trade Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakdown Underway– GLD Trade Levels
2020-02-04 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast & Charts: Sell-off Over Already?
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast & Charts: Sell-off Over Already?
2020-02-04 12:00:00
USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Will USD/CAD Repeat Last Year’s Failure?
USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Will USD/CAD Repeat Last Year’s Failure?
2020-02-04 10:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.