EUR/GBP Outlook Hints at Bullish Breakout. What's the Catch?

The #Euro enjoyed its best one-day performance in a month against the US Dollar, but overall technical positioning continues to suggest sellers have the upper hand. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/usvMKpBxsV https://t.co/Q85U0TrKG6

Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (+1.31%), Shanghai Composite (+1.63%), KOSPI (+0.67%), ASX 200 (+0.41%) [delayed] -BBG

The $USD rose against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit on #coronavirus fears. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GSitK6S4tU https://t.co/aX5Kfy23Zj

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.22% Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1DcO2rJnfQ

Looks like #DAX index bounced back after testing key support. Next major point to surmount may be the 2018-high at 13596 https://t.co/Nz4cHKbvL4

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/h9eTNCx41v

The #Singapore Dollar fell against the US Dollar as $USDSGD rose after the #MAS hinted a more-dovish tilt on concerns that the #coronavirus could dent local growth as China’s economy slows #USD #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/05/Singapore-Dollar-at-Risk-USDSGD-Soars-as-MAS-Brings-Up-Coronavirus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/szgp4ohsEV

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.50%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 79.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6nDAU0VE3x

The $NZD looks to have ended a 5-month recovery against the Japanese Yen, setting the stage for the next phase in a long-term downtrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/liXI47ahcK https://t.co/hXsFUcJ3JD