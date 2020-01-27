We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
VIX Curve Inversion Does Not Bode Well For The S&P 500 - US Market Open
2020-01-27 14:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-27 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Oil Slammed, S&P Futures Fall; Risk Aversion Runs on Coronavirus Fear
2020-01-27 14:36:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Gold Price Outlook Brightens as Coronavirus Panic Spurs Volatility
2020-01-27 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Oil Slammed, S&P Futures Fall; Risk Aversion Runs on Coronavirus Fear
2020-01-27 14:36:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
EUR/GBP: Eyes on Breakout Levels – Euro vs British Pound Price Forecast

2020-01-27 14:45:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

EUR/GBP – Bulls Pullback

On Jan 14, EUR/GBP rallied to 0.8596 -its highest level in nearly eight weeks. However, the market retreated form that level and settled below 0.8500 handle. The following week, the market retreated further and tested on Friday its lowest level in five weeks. The weekly candlestick closed in the red with a 1.0% loss.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below 50 highlighting the end of bullish momentum. However, the oscillator remained flat after signaling that bears are not fully in charge.

EUR/GBP Daily PRice CHART (Jan 1, 2018 – Jan 27, 2020) Zoomed Out

EUR/GBP FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART 27-01-20 Zoomed out
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Daily PRice CHART (04 Oct – Jan 27, 2019) Zoomed IN

EURGBP daily price chart 27-01-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Dec 17 EUR/GBP rallied to a higher trading zone 0.8400 – 0.8649. Since then, the market has stuck in a sideways move in the zone as created on Jan 6 a lower high at 0.8545.

Yesterday, the price rebounded nearby the low end of the trading zone. Thus, the pair may rally towards the high end of the zone contingent on clearing the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in).

A close below the low end of the zone could encourage EURGBP bears to press towards 0.8276. Further close below this level could mean more bearishness towards 0.8067. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels marked on the chart should be considered.

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 Forecast for main currencies
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Four Hour PRice CHART (DEC 11- Jan 27, 2020)

EURGBP four hour chart 27-01-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that in mid-Jan EUR/GBP broke below the uptrend line originated from the Dec 16 low at 0.8302. On Jan 22 EUR/GBP broke below the neckline of double top pattern residing at 0.8450 eyeing a test of 0.8315.

A break below 0.8349 could send EURGBP towards 0.8298. Although, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. On the flip-side, any rally above 0.8596 could push the price towards 0.8575. That said, the daily resistance level underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to know more about key technical levels the price would encounter in a further bullish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

