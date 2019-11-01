EUR/GBP Downtrend Faces Reversal Signal Despite Brexit Deal Hopes

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
EUR/USD: Expect NFP Jobs Report to Spark US Dollar Price Action
2019-10-31 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface
2019-10-31 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Real Vision: Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-10-31 21:58:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Breaking news

Australian Dollar gains as Caixin China Manufacturing PMI clocks in at 51.7 versus 51.0 expected and from 51.4 prior.

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uRWh8eWhdC
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI Oct: 51.7 (exp 51.0; prev 51.4)
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/c674rAIThf
  • Looks like #AUDUSD and #NZDUSD liked the China Caixin PMI numbers Actual: 51.7 Est: 51.0 https://t.co/Er4sUtJG8F
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Mfg (OCT), Actual: 51.7 Expected: 51.0 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
  • China Caixin PMI MfG: Actual: 51.7 Est: 51.0 Prior: 51.4
  • The $USD is vulnerable to the Philippine Peso, will $USDPHP overturn the dominant uptrend since 2013? $USDMYR is slipping towards support, but the uptrend still holds. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/zGulFg1ALw https://t.co/Mztl4gs0vR
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Mfg (OCT) due at 01:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 51.0 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
  • #PBOC set the #Yuan reference rate at 7.0437 against the US Dollar on Friday from 7.0533 yesterday -BBG
  • "Korean CLO Demand Jumps Even as Japan Warns About Them" - Bloomberg What's a collateralized loan obligation you might ask? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/03/22/Currencies-May-See-Wild-Swings-if-Slow-Growth-Breaks-CLO-Market.html
EUR/GBP Downtrend Faces Reversal Signal Despite Brexit Deal Hopes

EUR/GBP Downtrend Faces Reversal Signal Despite Brexit Deal Hopes

2019-11-01 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Euro Outlook, EUR/GBP, Brexit – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/GBP technical signals support upside action
  • Fundamental analysis supports downside breakout
  • How will Brexit risk impact EUR/GBP price action?

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

Since October 16, EUR/GBP has been stuck in a congestive range between 0.8597-0.8642. Positive RSI divergence suggests the pair may attempt to launch an upside breakout, but a myriad of fundamental catalysts in the week ahead may facilitate a downward breach. The pair’s sideways trading comes after a significant fall where it shaved off almost four percent in less than a week and is now hovering at six-month lows.

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

When analyzing British Pound crosses, it is difficult if not outright impossible to analyze GBP in a void. Its recent moves have to be understood in the context of Brexit. Part of the reason why Sterling may not make any significant moves by itself in the week ahead has in large part to do with the UK’s political scene.

For the next few weeks, lawmakers will be campaigning to win over the hearts of their constituents before the December 12 election. In the interim, moves from the British Pound may be relatively tame until the day when the ballots are cast is closer and polling information reveals which candidate is likely to win.

To get more in-depth political risk analysis, feel free to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

Therefore, EUR/GBP’s price moves will likely come from oscillations in the Euro’s value which will then be reflected in a weaker or stronger exchange rate in the pair. Given the week’s outlook, traders may see the Euro weaken against its major counterparts which could then cause EUR/GBP to tilt towards support in the congestive band.

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

A break below that with follow-through opens the door to testing a two-layered, three-year old support zone that was established shortly after the Brexit referendum. While the British Pound has recently had a notable rally, its price action is not as impressive when contextualized over a longer timeframe. EUR/GBP is hovering broadly within the same range it has been trading in since the 2016 referendum.

EUR-GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

Where it goes from here will be largely determined by the election and ability of the newly-formed government to pass a Brexit deal and avoid crashing out of the EU. Looking ahead, despite upside technical cues, a number of key catalysts will likely push the Euro lower and facilitate EUR/GBP’s downside breakout.

EUR/GBP TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Australian Dollar: AUD/USD & AUD/JPY Charts Eye Reversal
Australian Dollar: AUD/USD & AUD/JPY Charts Eye Reversal
2019-10-31 17:31:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
USD/JPY & GBP/JPY A Risk of Possible Reversal - JPY Price Forecast
USD/JPY & GBP/JPY A Risk of Possible Reversal - JPY Price Forecast
2019-10-31 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.