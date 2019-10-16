EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Price: Key Levels and Signals - Euro Technical Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Drops, GBP/USD Choppy, NZD/USD Underperforms
2019-10-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Lane says getting close, but not at limit of policy $EUR
  • Fed's Evans: - Some measures of inflation are uncomfortably low - FED to be aggressive if faced with imminent downturn $DXY
  • ECB's Lane says no reason to look at limits on asset buying today $EUR
  • RT @IMFNews: Stretched asset valuations in some markets are contributing to financial stability risks, IMF report finds. #GFSR #IMFblog htt…
  • ECB Member Holzmann: - Demand is not necessarily boosted from negative rates $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Q9Ic0R2OzT
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.23% US 500: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.16% France 40: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Z1nJ68QNLR
  • ECB's Chief Economist Lane: - Drastic slowdown in manufacturing sector, services remain strong - Accommodative policy needed for some time $EUR
  • Trump says agricultural purchases by China has begun #Tradewar #Corn #Soybean
  • President Trump suggests he may not sign the 'phase one' trade deal with China announced this past Friday until he meets President Xi in Chile at the APEC meeting
EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Price: Key Levels and Signals - Euro Technical Outlook

EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Price: Key Levels and Signals - Euro Technical Outlook

2019-10-16 14:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Technical Forecast

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

Weaker Euro Across the Board

Last week, Euro softened against some major currencies including Sterling pound and Canadian Dollar. EUR/GBP closed the weekly candlestick with nearly 2.0% loss. On the other hand, EUR/CAD suffered lower loss closing on Firday with only 0.3% loss.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed below 50 on EUR/GBP indicating to the end of uptrend momentum, and the start of a downtrend move. The oscillator remained flat on EUR/CAD providing zero signal about a clear market dictation.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/GBP Daily PRice CHART (April 23, 2017 – OCt 16, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURGBP price daily chart 16-10-19 Zoomed out

EUR/GBP Daily Price CHART (May 8 – Oct 16, 2019) Zoomed in

EURGBP price daily chart 16-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Thursday EUR/GBP rallied to its highest level in five weeks however, slipped back then closed below 50-day average providing a significant bearish signal. This week, the pair continued bearish price action.

Today, EURGBP printed its lowest level in over five months and declined to a lower trading zone 0.8505 – 1.8627. Hence, a close below the high end of the zone could send the price towards the low end. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

Any Failure in closing below the low end could push EUR/GBP towards the vicinity of 0.8726-23. Further close above it may cause a rally towards the higher vicinity of 0.8791-78. That said, the daily resistance levels underscored on the chart should be monitored.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/CAD Daily PRice CHART (April 15, 2017– OCt 16, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURCAD price daily chart 16-10-19 Zoomed out

EUR/CAD Daily PRice CHART (May 28 – Oct 16, 2019) Zoomed In

EURCAD price daily chart 16-10-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice EUR/CAD failed in multiple occasions to close above 50-day average generating bearish signals, the last one was on Oct 10. In the same day the pair declined to a lower trading zone 1.4476- 1.4644 providing another bearish signal.

Thus, EURCAD may be on its way for a test of the low end of the zone. Further close below the low end could entice sellers to press the pair even lower towards the vicinity of 1.4389-79. However, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, any U turn of the price would require a close above the high end of the zone which if happens it could push EURCAD towards the vicinity of 1.4736-27. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance area marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price - British Pound May Keep Rallying Above these Levels
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price - British Pound May Keep Rallying Above these Levels
2019-10-16 10:15:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs
2019-10-16 09:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP May Reverse Losses if Brexit Hopes Evaporate
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP May Reverse Losses if Brexit Hopes Evaporate
2019-10-16 04:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Unlikely to Undo Downtrend
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Unlikely to Undo Downtrend
2019-10-16 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CAD
EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.