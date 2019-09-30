We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-09-30 13:30:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-09-30 13:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar
2019-09-30 11:34:00
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-30 12:30:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Euro Price Technical Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF- Key Levels to Know

2019-09-30 14:04:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP Outlook

See EUR and GBP guides and find out for free what is likely to move market prices through Q3 from Main Currencies and Commodities Forecasts

EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF– Price Action

Last week, Euro firmed slightly against British pound. On Friday, EUR/GBP closed the weekly candlestick in the green for the first time in six weeks with 0.7% gain. On the other side, EUR/CHF declined then closed on Friday in the red with a 0.7% loss.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounded form 30 then remained above the oversold territory highlighting a weaker downtrend momentum on EUR/GBP. The oscillator crossed below 50 on Friday, indicating to the end of the uptrend momentum on EUR/CHF.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/gbp DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 20, 2017- SEP 30, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURGBP price daily chart 30-09-19 zoomed out

EUR/GBP DAILY PRICE CHART (JULY 29 – SEP 30, 2019) Zoomed in

EURGBP price daily chart 30-09-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Sep 20 EUR/GBP U- turned form 0.8786, and since then the pair corrected higher creating a higher high at 0.8905. Today, the price declined eyeing a test of a lower trading zone 0.8791- 0.8852.

Hence, a close below the high end of the zone could see EURGBP trading towards the low end. Further close below the aforementioned Sep 20 low could send the price towards the vicinity of 0.8726- 23. Although, the daily and weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

That said, any failure in closing below the high end of the zone could return EURGBP to the vicinity of 0.8880-90. Further close above could cause a rally towards 0.8995. However, in that scenario buyers need to pay a close attention on the weekly resistance level marked on the chart.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/CHF DAILY PRICE CHART (April 29, 2017- SEP 30, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURCHF price daily chart 30-09-19 Zoomed out

EUR/CHF DAILY PRICE CHART (JuLy 5- SEP 30, 2019) Zoomed In

EURCHF price daily chart 30-09-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Sep 20 EUR/CHF fell to a lower trading zone 1.0810 – 1.0950 and since then the price has been declining and looking for a test of the low end of the zone.

Hence, a close below the low end of the zone could see EURCHF trading even lower towards 1.0623. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the flip-side, any failure in closing below the low end could push EURCHF towards the high end of the zone, contingent on clearing the daily resistance levels underlined on the chart. Further close above 1.0960 might send the price even higher towards 1.1001. Although, the weekly resistance level marked on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Struggling at Strong Resistance
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Outlook: Price May Change its Current Direction
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance- GLD Outlook
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Strong Rejection at 200-day Keeps it Rising
