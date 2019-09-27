Euro Outlook Versus Sterling: EUR/GBP Heading for Key Resistance?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Euro Bounces From Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms - US Market Open
2019-09-26 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
2019-09-26 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Could Help Keep XAUUSD Afloat
2019-09-26 19:19:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2019-09-26 14:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: From Bullish to Bearish – Where is the Next Test?
2019-09-26 14:03:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #GBP, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most active majors versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 9.40, 7.90 and 7.60 respectively
  • The #Euro may be setting the stage for a drop toward 1.05 against the US Dollar after recoiling from resistance guiding the downtrend since late June. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/RVz72EKrmz https://t.co/RzO3jbVeCj
  • #USDJPY pivot points (daily) – S3: 106.67, S2: 107.2, S1: 107.52, R1: 108.06, R2: 108.28, R3: 108.81 - https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @business: The French government presented a 2020 budget to deliver the tax-cuts Emmanuel Macron promised to the Yellow Vest protesters…
  • RT @NCUSCR: U.S. exports of hardwood lumber to China have fallen by 40% this year. “There is no question that these tariffs have virtually…
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) AUD/NZD Staging Reversal, US Dollar Shrugs Repo Liquidity Crunch #AUDNZD #USD #repo - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/09/26/AUDNZD-Staging-Reversal-US-Dollar-Shrugs-Repo-Liquidity-Crunch.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/O4mnvHMaqp
  • How can you avoid #FOMOintrading with easy seven steps to creating a trading plan? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/y2UvtIRZAG https://t.co/soRJTPD3js
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP GfK Consumer Confidence (SEP) due at 23:01 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -14 Previous: -14 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-26
  • Any close above the high end of the zone could see $GBPUSD trading towards 1.2550. Get your market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/yFLbrjAozy https://t.co/noPi1iUb8b
  • The #USDJPY bounce after testing psychological support (106.78 - 107.21) is undermined by bearish-contrarian trading bias via IG Client Sentiment. Traders are more net long than yesterday and from last week, hinting to treat upside progress with caution - https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment-report?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Cw0d272Fq3
Euro Outlook Versus Sterling: EUR/GBP Heading for Key Resistance?

Euro Outlook Versus Sterling: EUR/GBP Heading for Key Resistance?

2019-09-27 00:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP, Euro, Sterling, Brexit – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/GBP heading for critical resistance
  • Will the pair begin to reverse downtrend?
  • Brexit drama could induce high volatility

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The Euro may rise against the British Pound in the week ahead with EUR/GBP appearing to rebound after it hit a four-month low at 0.8786 (gold dotted line). The next major price level may be former support-now-turned resistance at 0.8917 (white speckled line).

EUR/GBP Outlook: Recovery Ahead?

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

EUR/GBP’s potential turn-around comes after the pair retreated over five percent after it reached a three-year high on the back of closing higher for 14 consecutive weeks. A weekly chart illustrates EUR/GBP’s spectacular fall after it broke through a multi-month rising support zone (yellow channel).

A Daunting Path Ahead

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

However, the road to recovery remains formidable, though recent history has shown that unexpected fundamental developments – primarily related to Brexit – can provide a boost to the pair. However, traders may be cautious about committing capital on the basis of hoping that growing fears of a no-deal Brexit will pressure Sterling and push EUR/GBP higher.

Instead, they may wait for the pair to clear resistance at 0.8917 with follow-through before adding additional exposure. However, as noted in previous Euro-Sterling forecasts, performing technical analysis on any GBP crosses is unusually difficult due to it being chained to a fundamentally volatile environment.

EUR/GBP TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD & GBP/NZD Levels
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD & GBP/NZD Levels
2019-09-26 17:27:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Charts: Holding Above Support
Dow Jones, S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Charts: Holding Above Support
2019-09-26 11:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
2019-09-26 09:30:00
Gold Price Uptrend Remains Intact - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Uptrend Remains Intact - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-26 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.