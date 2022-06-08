Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Threatens Breakout at Yearly Open

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts

AUD/USD rally stalls into yearly open resistance- June opening-range breakout in focus

Resistance 70270, 7313/43 (key), 7414 - Support 7109/23 (key), 7067, 6991-7016

The Australian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar this week with AUD/USD coiling just below the yearly open. The focus now shifts to a breakout of the June opening-range for guidance as Aussie tests broader downtrend resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts into the close of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: The Australian Dollar turned just pips ahead of the 2016 low last month at 6827 with Aussie rallying more than 6.6% over the past four-weeks. The advance stalled in to key resistance last week and the focus remains on reaction into the 7254/70 zone for guidance- a region defined by the 200-day moving average, the 2022 yearly open and the 52-week moving average. Just higher rests the March high-day reversal close / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 7314/43- both levels of interest for near-term topside exhaustion IF reached.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the May lows with the rally turning just ahead of the upper parallel into the close last week. Looking for a breakout of this consolidation within the monthly opening-range. Initial support rests with the 38.2% retracement / 100% extension at 7109/23- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards the May open at 7067 and key support at 6991-7016 (look for a larger reaction there IF reached).

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar rally is trading into resistance at the objective yearly open- looking for possible inflection here in the days ahead. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to 7100 IF price is heading high on this stretch with a close above 7343 needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.40 (58.39% of traders are long) – typically a weak bearish reading

Long positions are 5.53% lower than yesterday and 4.62% higher from last week

Short positions are 0.25% lower than yesterday and 16.91% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

