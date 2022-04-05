Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: Aussie Exhaustion Risk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Back Towards March Low
2022-04-05 13:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Proposed Sanctions Unmasks Key Level as Euro Fades
2022-04-05 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as EU Mulls Action After Alleged Russia War Crimes
2022-04-05 03:30:00
Top Trade Opportunities for Q2 2022
2022-04-04 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trapped in Range as Real Yields Rise Amid Fed Action. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-04-05 02:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
2022-04-04 19:49:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Held in Check by US Dollar Headwinds
2022-04-05 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Kuroda Monitoring “Rapid moves”, Household Spending Improves
2022-04-05 11:10:00
Japanese Yen Slips, Crude Oil Prices Rise Before RBA Decision as China Extends Lockdown
2022-04-04 23:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: Aussie Exhaustion Risk

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: Aussie Exhaustion Risk

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD breakout at risk for near-term exhaustion within broader uptrend
  • Resistance 7610, 7701(critical), 7787-7800 - Support 7543, 7497, 7456 (key)
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar surged 1.7% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with AUD/USD now probing a key technical confluence zone. The immediate rally may be vulnerable and a correction within the broader uptrend may offer more favorable opportunities. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts into the close of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: The Australian Dollar ripped through downtrend resistance on March 18th with Aussie rallying more than 3.2% off that mark. A newly identified upslope has offered clear guidance on this advance with the immediate focus on today’s close with respect to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 decline at 7610. Note that a major resistance confluence can be seen just higher at the 20201 yearly open at 7700. Initial support now rests at the median-line / October high-day close at 7543 with broader bullish invalidation raised to the lower parallel / September 2020 high around 7413.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 240min - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action offers a clearer view on today’s breach above confluence resistance at 7600/10 with AUD/USD registering an intra-day high at 7661. Failure to close above this threshold would increase the risk of a near-term exhaustion pullback in Aussie.

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar rally is now probing a critical resistance confluence and the immediate focus is on whether price can stabilize above this the 76-handle- where on the lookout for an exhaustion pullback within the broader uptrend. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to the weekly open at 7497 IF Aussie is heading higher on this stretch. Ultimately, a larger pullback here may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning - AUDUSD Trade Outook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -2.09 (32.34% of traders are long) – typically a bullish reading
  • Long positions are3.18% higher than yesterday and 8.79% higher from last week
  • Short positions are1.52% lower than yesterday and 2.22% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

---

Australia / US Economic Calendar

Australia / US Economic Calendar - AUD/USD Key Data Releases - Aussie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Back Towards March Low
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Back Towards March Low
2022-04-05 13:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
2022-04-04 19:49:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Resolution of the Range May be Nearing
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Resolution of the Range May be Nearing
2022-04-04 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Rallies May Falter into Q2
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Rallies May Falter into Q2
2022-04-01 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish