Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rally at Risk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Turns Negative Upon Hitting Resistance
2022-02-17 13:30:00
Crude Oil Price Volatility Eyed with Russia, OPEC and Iran in Focus
2022-02-17 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Forecasts: Bears Brewing, Bullard Ahead
2022-02-17 15:00:00
US Earnings Update: Palantir Profit Disappoints, Walmart EPS Beat
2022-02-17 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Forecast: Sudden Surge Places $1900 in Sight
2022-02-17 10:30:00
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-02-17 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Elevated Despite Risk Off
2022-02-17 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-02-17 16:50:00
Euro Skips a Beat as Tensions Mount in Ukraine As Information War Heats Up.
2022-02-17 06:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rally at Risk

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rally at Risk

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD surges more than 3.3% off January lows- 2022 yearly open resistance in view
  • Aussie resistance 7270, 7365/85 (key), 7531- Support 7129, 7066 (key), 6991-7016 (Major pivot)
  • AUD/JPY resistance 83.67, 84.70 (key), 86 – Support 81.30, 80.32, 78.88-79.39 (critical)
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar is attempting to mark a third consecutive weekly advance against the US Dollar this week with AUD/USD now eyeing resistance the objective yearly open. Likewise, AUD/JPY has already failed a test of yearly open resistance with a clean yearly opening-range now intact. Is this just a recovery or is a larger reversal underway for Aussie? These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD & AUD/JPY weekly price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie technical setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Weekly - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Australian Dollar Technical Forecast we note that, “The Australian Dollar recovery may be vulnerable while below the yearly open here. From a trading standpoint, the focus is on a break of the January range for guidance…” A decisive break below the monthly opening-range saw Aussie plunge more than 4.7% from the yearly high, back into a critical support pivot at 6991-7016- a region defined by the 2021 low, the 2018 lows, and the 2020 yearly open. The immediate focus is on this potential third-weekly rally off support- just a rebound or a larger reversal?

Yearly-open resistance stands at 7270 backed by a more significant technical confluence at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 decline / 2017 May low-week close at 7365/85- note that this threshold converges on the 2021 downslope into the open of Q2 with the 52-week moving average just higher at ~7420. Weekly-open support rests at 7129 with near-term bullish invalidation set to the monthly open at 7066- losses should be limited by these levels IF price is indeed heading for a breakout.

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar recovery off key support at the 2021 lows is now approaching the objective 2022 early open- the focus is on a reaction into this zone IF reached. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited by the monthly open with a breach / weekly close above the 52-week moving average needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month. Review my latest Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.02 (49.45% of traders are long) – typically neutral reading
  • Long positions are 6.90% lower than yesterday and 14.94% lower from last week
  • Short positions are0.19% lower than yesterday and 1.85% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a slightly stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Australian Dollar vs Japanese Yen Price Chart - AUD/JPY Weekly

Australian Dollar vs Japanese Yen Price Chart - AUD/JPY Weekly - Aussie vs Yen Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: A similar scenario can be seen on AUD/JPY with price now attempting to breach above its 52-week moving average at ~82.57. Monthly open support rests at 81.30 backed by the 2019 high close at 80.32- note that this level also represents the yearly opening-range lows and if broke could see a test of a more significant technical confluence at the November low-week close / 2021 yearly-open at 78.88-79.39 – look for a larger reaction there IF reached. A topside breach / close above the yearly open at 83.67 would keep the focus on the 2021 high-week close at 84.70 – a level of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. We’ll touch base on this setup again soon- stay tuned.

---

Key Australia / Japan / US Data Releases

Key Australia / Japan / US Data Releases - AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-02-17 17:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Turns Negative Upon Hitting Resistance
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Turns Negative Upon Hitting Resistance
2022-02-17 13:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Coiling- Breakout Imminent
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Coiling- Breakout Imminent
2022-02-16 21:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Rally at Risk– War Bid Driver
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Rally at Risk– War Bid Driver
2022-02-16 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/JPY
Mixed