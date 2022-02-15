AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Continues to Work Towards Breakout Pattern

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nudges Higher After Mixed Euro Area, German ZEW Readings
2022-02-15 10:23:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-15 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $100 Mark on Strong Demand, Geopolitical Tensions
2022-02-15 05:52:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Target 1900 as Bulls Advance on Russia Threat
2022-02-15 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports
2022-02-15 08:59:00
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
2022-02-15 07:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

US Dollar, gold and crude oil fall as stocks and yields rise on reports Russia is returning some troops to base after drills near Ukraine

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Continues to Work Towards Breakout Pattern

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Continues to Work Towards Breakout Pattern

Paul Robinson, Strategist

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

  • AUD/USD validated trend-line from October
  • Price action continues to narrow towards apex of wedge
Advertisement

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Continues to Work Towards Breakout Pattern

Last week, AUD/USD reversed hard off the trend-line from October, with a key reversal setting up Aussie for a move lower. The reversal off the trend-line validated the it for the first time since coming into existence. This is setting up for a technical formation to continue to mature.

Between the trend-line from October and big horizontal support dating to October 2018, a descending wedge is starting to come into view. It will take some more time to develop and may not even create an opportunity until as far as April.

But the makings of a solid pattern are there, it just may require some patience before we have anything we can do with it. A decline back down to the 7000-line, which aside from being a psychological level has real meaning otherwise.

The most recent lows in December and January were carved out emphatically around that level. If price continues to wedge lower and ultimately break in the direction of the trend, a tendency descending wedges have, then we could see a big rush lower.

If, however, we don’t see that be the case there could still be a powerful breakout to the upside. The nature of these patterns is that vol ebbs and flows and that with a contraction in volatility (and price), one way or another it will inevitably rise again and see price make a strong move.

For now, traders may only be left with very short-term opportunities as the contraction in price action continues. The more it contracts the fewer the opportunities will be until a breakout develops. A break above the trend-line with confirmation above the Feb 10 high at 7248 could spark a bit of a rally towards 7314 and the confluent 200-day moving average/one-year downtrend line. This would negate the continued development of the pattern.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Building Up for Downtrend Resumption?
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Building Up for Downtrend Resumption?
2022-02-15 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Headlines Trigger Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Headlines Trigger Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-14 21:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trend Trying to Reassert Itself
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trend Trying to Reassert Itself
2022-02-14 13:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed