News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Attempts Recovery, GDP Meets Expectations
2022-01-31 10:30:00
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2022-01-31 09:30:00
News
Euro Jumps Ahead of EU GDP and German CPI as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-31 06:00:00
Crude Oil Soars to New Heights Despite a Strong US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2022-01-31 03:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
Gold Prices Extend Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Geopolitical Tensions
2022-01-31 04:30:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakout Gathering Pace
2022-01-30 21:30:00
News
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-31 11:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakout Gathering Pace
2022-01-30 21:30:00
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Holding Long-term Support, For Now

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Holding Long-term Support, For Now

Paul Robinson, Strategist

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

  • AUD/USD coming off big long-term support to the start week
  • Risk trends likely to dictate if and when it breaks
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Holding Long-term Support, For Now

AUD/USD is looking to extend the downward trend dating to Feb of last year, but for it to do that a major level will need to break. A bounce is currently developing from right around 7000, a level that has become increasingly more significant since October 2018.

It hasn’t always been the most reliable level with a couple of major swings developing above and below it, but nevertheless it has still held a good deal of meaning at times. Most recently, it held as support in December. So for, for a day at least, we are seeing another reaction of this important level.

The thinking is that it will hold for the time being as long as general risk trends can firm up here. A bounce in-line with the nearly one-year-long trend could be a corrective one, though, that ends up leading to another major leg lower. The highest AUD/USD is seen as rising at this time is to the trend-line from October, somewhere in the mid-7100s.

Breaking 7000 with conviction is viewed as a catalyst that will lead to much sharper losses and likely taking place with equities and other risky assets declining. The correlation between AUD and the S&P 500 is often positive; it’s current one-month correlation is 0.67. If markets go into a full-on de-risking mode that correlation is likely to strengthen even more.

For now, traders should respect the 7000 level as support given its ability to continue proving it as such. But at some point we could see it give-way and lead to further losses. Also continue to monitor general risk trends.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud/usd daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

