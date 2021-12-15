AUD/USD May Put Big Support to the Test, What to Watch

Advertisement

AUD/USD may try and test big long-term support here soon; there are a couple of short-term levels and scenarios to consider first. The 4-hr hour chart may offer some clues as to how things could unfold. From my perspective, seeing another test of the big 7000 level would be ideal for shaping the intermediate to even longer-term outlook.

For the full set of details, please see the video above...

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

AUD/USD 4-hr Chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX