EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Rate Decisions as Price Sits at Major Levels
2021-12-15 16:30:00
2021-12-15 16:30:00
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Braced For a Central Bank Bonanza
2021-12-15 11:00:00
2021-12-15 11:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will Prices Fall on Key Contrarian Signals?
2021-12-15 06:00:00
2021-12-15 06:00:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-12-14 01:00:00
2021-12-14 01:00:00
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed
2021-12-15 15:00:00
2021-12-15 15:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will Prices Fall on Key Contrarian Signals?
2021-12-15 06:00:00
2021-12-15 06:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Rate Decisions as Price Sits at Major Levels
2021-12-15 16:30:00
2021-12-15 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest – UK Inflation Soars to a 10-Year High
2021-12-15 07:48:00
2021-12-15 07:48:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
2021-12-15 01:30:00
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Fed's Forward Guidance for US Rates
2021-12-13 20:00:00
2021-12-13 20:00:00
AUD/USD May Put Big Support to the Test, What to Watch

AUD/USD May Put Big Support to the Test, What to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist
AUD/USD may try and test big long-term support here soon; there are a couple of short-term levels and scenarios to consider first. The 4-hr hour chart may offer some clues as to how things could unfold. From my perspective, seeing another test of the big 7000 level would be ideal for shaping the intermediate to even longer-term outlook.

For the full set of details, please see the video above...

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

aud/usd weekly chart

AUD/USD 4-hr Chart

aud/usd 4-hr chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus
2021-12-15 13:30:00
S&P 500 Outlook as Sellers Hits Stocks
S&P 500 Outlook as Sellers Hits Stocks
2021-12-14 16:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play
2021-12-14 14:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2021-12-13 18:20:00
