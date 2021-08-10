Australian Dollar May Drop After AUD/USD Completes Wedge Pattern

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Advance Loses Post-NFP Tempo but Rate, Taper-Talk Stirring
2021-08-10 03:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-09 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-10 06:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Opens Higher
2021-08-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Rebound After Big Drop. Are More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-10 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- is a Low in Place?
2021-08-09 17:09:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar May Drop After AUD/USD Completes Wedge Pattern

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS:

  • AUD/USD completes Rising Wedge pattern, hinting at weakness ahead
  • Initial support seen just above the 0.72 figure, resistance starts at 0.7413
  • Major H&S topping pattern argues for downside target near 0.7120-30

The Australian Dollar may be set to resume the downtrend traced out from the swing high in early May. AUD/USD spent the better part of a month in consolidation mode after breaking below support clustered around the 0.74 figure. That churn carved out a Rising Wedge pattern, which typically serves as a bearish setup (reflected in progressively shallower upward swings, which speaks to fading bullish momentum).

Confirmation of the Wedge pattern’s completion now seem to be at hand after the currency pair issued a daily close below its lower bound. This appears to mark downtrend resumption, setting the stage for a descent to challenge the next meaningful support layer in the 0.7222-44 inflection zone.

Broadly speaking, the selloff now in play follows the formation of a Head and Shoulders (H&S) topping pattern, developed since the start of the year and finally confirmed with a telltale break through “neckline” support in mid-June. If prices manage a daily close through 0.7222, the downside objective implied by that pattern in the 0.7120-30 area comes into view. The 0.70 figure follows shortly thereafter.

Neutralizing immediate selling pressure probably calls for prices to re-establish a firm foothold above 0.7413. From there, making the case for lasting gains would probably demand overcoming a dense resistance bloc running up from the lower bound of the H&S neckline and through a pivotal congestion region extending out to 0.7705. Failing that, short-term gains may be seen as corrective in the context of a broader decline.

Australian Dollar May Drop After AUD/USD Completes Wedge Pattern

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed