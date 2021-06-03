AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Looking Like a Big Support Break Coming

Aussie is sitting on an important level of support that has been in play on numerous occasions the past couple of months. Looking for a closing candlestick below 7675 to act as a confirmation of a support break. In the event is does, then the April and low and 200-day right around 7530 will be targeted. Keep an eye on stocks/risk trade as this will influence how this all plays out. For the full set of details, see the video above.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (weaking on big support)

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX