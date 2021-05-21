AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Tight-roping Strong Level of Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Look to PMI Data & Yields
2021-05-20 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-20 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel
2021-05-21 11:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyeing Markit US PMI Data and Symmetrical Triangle
2021-05-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Analysis: Bearish Engulfing Denies Retest of Yearly High
2021-05-20 11:19:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (APR) Actual: -2.7% Expected: 2% Previous: -3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (MAY) Actual: -5.1 Expected: -6.8 Previous: -8.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.78%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cqdf2x7x2R
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.44% Gold: 0.11% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TUhZfD3rei
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAY) Actual: 61.5 Expected: 60.2 Previous: 60.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (APR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • Heads Up:💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -8.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • Multi-week bullish channel under threat. A consolidated break higher could open the way to $1,960/oz.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/Z9OlLENxum https://t.co/wzlQCBL4jG
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.67% Germany 30: 0.58% Wall Street: 0.43% US 500: 0.38% FTSE 100: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DXw1FN2q9W
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAY) due at 13:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 60.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Tight-roping Strong Level of Support

AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Tight-roping Strong Level of Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

  • AUD/USD holding onto confluent support levels
  • Broader trend is sideways to higher
  • As long as support holds so does a neutral to bullish bias
Advertisement

AUD/USD Technical Outlook: Tight-roping Strong Level of Support

AUD/USD has gone nowhere thus far this year, trading right where it was during the first week of January. But this doesn’t mean there isn’t a general tone still in place, as the trend off the March 2020 low remains intact even if momentum is lacking.

At times AUD has appeared poised to roll over, but found support before a down-move could gain any traction. This has created a series of levels and lines that are providing guides of increasing importance. The first comes by way of a trend-line dating back to early November.

Currently price is sitting just above this line with multiple touches occurring in the past six weeks or so. With each touch it grows in importance. In confluence with the trend-line is horizontal support dating to late February, and has acted as a meaningful level on numerous occasions as well. Much of the recent sideways chop has been along the ~7700 level.

Giving the broader trend higher the benefit of the doubt as well as a generally strong tone for risk and weak one for the dollar, AUD/USD appears poised to rally at some point. The 7800s have been problematic and could continue to be so, but something has to give eventually.

From a tactical standpoint, as long as support is holding then the worst AUD can do at this time is continue to trade sideways. Support is making for a good line-in-the-sand that longs can use to set stops and assess risk.

As far as would-be shorts are concerned, perhaps AUD is putting in a top, but as long as support continues to hold then price will remain buoyed. If support breaks with a solid daily close below 7675, then that could change and momentum may pick up to the downside.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (Holding confluent support)

audusd daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips into Yearly Open Resistance
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips into Yearly Open Resistance
2021-05-20 16:30:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Volatile Ranges Need Resolved
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Volatile Ranges Need Resolved
2021-05-20 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-19 20:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges as Crypto Crumbles– XAU/USD Breakout Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges as Crypto Crumbles– XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-05-19 15:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish