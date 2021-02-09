Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Buoyed by Stimulus Despite Slow Vaccination Rate
2021-02-09 07:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout
2021-02-09 12:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/M8v9nlJNN4
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.25% France 40: 0.24% Germany 30: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.13% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/065PEZ3PxM
  • US Indices update: The Dow is now trading slightly up for the day and hit a fresh all time high earlier, while the S&P500 remains in the red. The Nasdaq has pared some of its earlier gains. DOW +0.02% NDX +0.11% SPX -0.10% RUT +0.46% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • $USDCAD has has fallen to its lowest level in nearly two weeks today, currently trading around the 1.2700 level. $USD $CAD https://t.co/Zza8mE70Ea
  • Hey traders! Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/qDvxnlcTIg
  • $GBPUSD is currently trading just shy of the 1.3800 level. Today's strength in the pair has driven it to its highest levels since April 2018. $GBP $USD https://t.co/fMkO9VVIdq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MTYT5y5LID
  • Greek PM orders a full lockdown of Athens region as Covid cases surge. $EUR #Greece
  • $WTI Crude Oil has rebounded from a slight downward move earlier today, now trading back above the 58.00 level. It remains off of the fresh pandemic high around 58.50 set earlier this morning. $OIL $USO https://t.co/3xb3bqy3d7
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.63% Gold: 0.31% Silver: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AxsXr3FBTH
Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Australian Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • The two major AUD-crosses have been trading in bull flags in recent weeks, but the consolidations may soon be finished.
  • With fresh yearly highs emerging in both AUD/JPY and AUD/USD rates on the second-to-last trading day of the year, it’s difficult to suggest anything other than a bullish outlook for the Aussie headed into 2021.
  • There’s a mixed if not bullish bias to the Australian Dollar in the near-term, according to the IG Client Sentiment Index.

Australian Dollar Has Been Held Back

While the Australian Dollar came into 2021 with the wind at its back, the initial yearly highs were quickly found in pairs like AUD/JPY and AUD/USD by the end of the first week of the year. Most of January and early-February have been marked by further consolidation in what appears to be bull flags in both pairs. With risk appetite on the rise and safe haven assets faltering, AUD/JPY rates have popped out of their bull flag to commence a bullish breakout attempt. AUD/USD rates may not be far behind, now that the US Dollar is fading.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to February 2021) (CHART 1)

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

AUD/USD’s rally paused in early-January upon reaching the 38.2% Fibonacci extension of the move measured from the March 2020 low to September 2020 high, drawn to the October 2020 low. This wasn’t a surprise, as it was noted at the time this the initial rally into this area just might “offer a profit taking point for traders already long.” Indeed, a bull flag formed around this level. Overtaking 0.7720 would be a meaningful accomplishment, a sign that the bullish breakout attempt is ready to commence.

Bullish momentum is once again proving strong. AUD/USD rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher above its signal line –notably avoiding a crossover into bearish territory – while daily Slow Stochastics are racing higher through their median line. The path of least resistance appears to be higher for AUD/USD rates.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/USD RATE Forecast (February 9, 2021) (Chart 2)

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 40.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.46 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.12% higher than yesterday and 10.46% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.36% higher than yesterday and 27.57% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

AUD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to February 2021) (CHART 3)

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

AUD/JPY rates have proven more bullish than their AUD/USD counterpart, having already commenced their bullish breakout attempt from the flag consolidation in place for most of January and early-February. Having set fresh yearly highs, and with the bull flag consolidation forming above the 2020 highs, there is decent reason to believe that the several weeks-long pause in gains was merely an episode of profit taking and repositioning. The pair is still above the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, daily MACD has just issued a bullish crossover above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics have reached overbought territory. More gains may be yet ahead.

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/JPY Rate Forecast (February 9, 2021) (Chart 4)

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 29.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.44 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.70% higher than yesterday and 5.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.30% higher than yesterday and 45.36% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/JPY trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Technical Update: Potentially Bearish Price Pattern Despite New Record
S&P 500 Technical Update: Potentially Bearish Price Pattern Despite New Record
2021-02-09 14:00:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY at a Critical Juncture
USD Technical Analysis: DXY at a Critical Juncture
2021-02-09 13:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: 'Higher Low' Established, Bulls Aren't Done - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: 'Higher Low' Established, Bulls Aren't Done - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-02-08 21:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Thwarted by Trend Resistance
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Thwarted by Trend Resistance
2021-02-08 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/NZD
EUR/AUD
GBP/AUD