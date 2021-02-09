Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

Advertisement

Australian Dollar Forecast Overview:

The two major AUD -crosses have been trading in bull flags in recent weeks, but the consolidations may soon be finished.

With fresh yearly highs emerging in both AUD/JPY and AUD/USD rates on the second-to-last trading day of the year, it’s difficult to suggest anything other than a bullish outlook for the Aussie headed into 2021.

There’s a mixed if not bullish bias to the Australian Dollar in the near-term, according to the IG Client Sentiment Index .

Australian Dollar Has Been Held Back

While the Australian Dollar came into 2021 with the wind at its back, the initial yearly highs were quickly found in pairs like AUD/JPY and AUD/USD by the end of the first week of the year. Most of January and early-February have been marked by further consolidation in what appears to be bull flags in both pairs. With risk appetite on the rise and safe haven assets faltering, AUD/JPY rates have popped out of their bull flag to commence a bullish breakout attempt. AUD/USD rates may not be far behind, now that the US Dollar is fading.

Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA Get Your Free AUD Forecast Get My Guide

AUD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to February 2021) (CHART 1)

AUD/USD’s rally paused in early-January upon reaching the 38.2% Fibonacci extension of the move measured from the March 2020 low to September 2020 high, drawn to the October 2020 low. This wasn’t a surprise, as it was noted at the time this the initial rally into this area just might “offer a profit taking point for traders already long.” Indeed, a bull flag formed around this level. Overtaking 0.7720 would be a meaningful accomplishment, a sign that the bullish breakout attempt is ready to commence.

Bullish momentum is once again proving strong. AUD/USD rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher above its signal line –notably avoiding a crossover into bearish territory – while daily Slow Stochastics are racing higher through their median line. The path of least resistance appears to be higher for AUD/USD rates.

Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA Forex for Beginners Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/USD RATE Forecast (February 9, 2021) (Chart 2)

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 40.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.46 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.12% higher than yesterday and 10.46% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.36% higher than yesterday and 27.57% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

AUD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to February 2021) (CHART 3)

AUD/JPY rates have proven more bullish than their AUD/USD counterpart, having already commenced their bullish breakout attempt from the flag consolidation in place for most of January and early-February. Having set fresh yearly highs, and with the bull flag consolidation forming above the 2020 highs, there is decent reason to believe that the several weeks-long pause in gains was merely an episode of profit taking and repositioning. The pair is still above the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, daily MACD has just issued a bullish crossover above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics have reached overbought territory. More gains may be yet ahead.

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/JPY Rate Forecast (February 9, 2021) (Chart 4)

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 29.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.44 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.70% higher than yesterday and 5.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.30% higher than yesterday and 45.36% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/JPY trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist