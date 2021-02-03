AUD/USD Technical Outlook Hinges on Trend-line, Price Pattern

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues
2021-02-03 15:00:00
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Rise on Big Tech Earnings Boost
2021-02-03 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
2021-02-02 21:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCHF briefly touched 0.9000 today, hitting a fresh two month high. The pair has performed strongly so far in February after mostly trading below 0.8900 since early December. $USD $CHF https://t.co/AIrBFI0Hm1
  • US Indices are mixed today following yesterday's strong session. The Nasdaq and S&P both dipped into negative territory earlier this morning and the Dow and Russell 2000 are currently trading down for the day. DOW -0.14% NDX +0.12% SPX +0.12% RUT -0.54% $DOW $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • While EURUSD has slipped its head-and-shoulders neckline, it doesn't really show the charge to turn it into a self-sustained reversal. It needs more motivation. Perhaps $GBPUSD is a different boat with the BOE tomorrow? https://t.co/xqTMjDYqsO
  • $WTI Crude Oil strength is continuing today following the weekly EIA report. After breaking above 55.00 yesterday for the first time since January 2020, WTI is now trading above 56.00, hitting a fresh yearly high. $USO $OIL https://t.co/MRXwfXbKtf
  • Weekly equity market webinar going live in 5 minutes Join here - https://t.co/nGT3qW0P1x https://t.co/Jzs4hIIt2X
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uSeFqL1fnD
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.82% France 40: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.18% Wall Street: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0I2k6f49Oz
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Balz Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • USD/CAD may trade in a defined range ahead of the update to Canada’s Employment report as it reverses ahead of the weekly low (1.2761),Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/WilmOlDiXu https://t.co/d1uXZeImjT
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (29/JAN) Actual: -1.517M Previous: -2.281M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
AUD/USD Technical Outlook Hinges on Trend-line, Price Pattern

AUD/USD Technical Outlook Hinges on Trend-line, Price Pattern

Paul Robinson, Strategist

AUD/USD is sitting on the March trend-line at the moment, keeping its upward trend intact. The past month the downward choppy price action is taking the shape of a bull-flag. A turn higher from support followed by a subsequent breakout above the upper parallel of the pattern could ignite the next leg higher. Crossing 7820 would put AUD/USD in position to potentially trade up to the next major level of resistance at 8140, the Jan ’18 high. On the downside a break below the trend-line could accelerate the chop lower to the September high at 7413.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart (March trend-line, bull-flag)

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD 4-hr Chart (close-up of bull-flag)

AUD/USD 4-hr chart

AUD/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Technical Analysis – Techs to Watch After Short Squeeze Fizzles
Silver Technical Analysis – Techs to Watch After Short Squeeze Fizzles
2021-02-03 14:00:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Powers Off Support, Looking for New Highs
DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Powers Off Support, Looking for New Highs
2021-02-03 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Loonie Levels for Looming USD/CAD Breakout
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Loonie Levels for Looming USD/CAD Breakout
2021-02-02 17:37:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish