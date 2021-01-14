Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Building Breakout- AUD/USD Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
2021-01-14 16:47:00
What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
2021-01-14 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
2021-01-14 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Dow Ready for Breakouts Should Biden Stimulus Plan Urge Volatility
2021-01-14 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
2021-01-14 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Ahead of Biden Stimulus Package
2021-01-14 09:00:00
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2021-01-14 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Key to Short-Term US Dollar Direction
2021-01-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Central bank digital currencies are something we take very seriously - Stablecoins could become systemically important overnight - Fed is current studying risks surrounding stablecoins, is a high priority #Fed $USD
  • Fed Chair Powell: - When it does become appropriate to discuss tapering, we will let the world know clearly and well in advance - Will not be until there is clear evidence towards goals and continuation towards those goals #Fed $USD
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Now is not the time to be talking about exiting - Economy is still far from goals - Taper tantrum highlights the sensitivity markets have to asset purchase adjustments - Will be very careful about communicating purchases #Fed $USD
  • Fed Chair Powell: - US is not on a sustainable debt path, debt is growing faster than the economy - Debt level is not currently unsustainable - High public debt does not affect monetary policy #Fed $USD
  • Powell sounds more than ready to hand off the baton to fiscal stimulus programs and he seems confident that Biden will be taking up the cause. Better hope so, if they up lockdown response to Covid again, that gov't support will be essential
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Fed facilities "eliminate bad tail risk" - Low take-ups are signs that these backstops were successful - Smaller businesses need fiscal support rather than borrowing #Fed $USD
  • It is worth noting that the vast majority of the time they are referencing Fed support and pullback in the form of interest rates. The market is sensitive in its forward looking though and is fixed on tapering (slowing) asset purchases (stimulus). That's the first step
  • So it reads to me: when we have to take the punch bowl away, we aren't going to cater to over-leveraged markets, but no intention to raise rates any time soon. https://t.co/DtPxAUBgMC
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Building Breakout- $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/7SmqEWOxXY https://t.co/AyzdAHi4FS
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Fiscal response during Great Recession was not enough - Fiscal follow-up this time around has been key - Thinks we can get back to where we were in Feb. 2020 much earlier than initially feared #Fed $USD
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Building Breakout- AUD/USD Levels

Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Building Breakout- AUD/USD Levels

2021-01-14 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD craves monthly opening-range just below technical resistance
  • Constructive while above-7635 - Key resistance into 7836
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar is fractionally higher against the US Dollar this week after paring early losses with the broader Aussie rally still vulnerable while below a key resistance zone we’ve been tracking for months now. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 18
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Price Outlook noted to be on, “the lookout for a reaction on a stretch towards the upper parallels / Fibonacci resistance for guidance IF reached. Use caution here – the advance is mature and the risk rises for a washout as price approaches pitchfork resistance.” Aussie rallied to a key resistance confluence into the yearly open at the 2018 yearly open / 88.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 decline at 7801/36 (high registered at 7820) before turning lower with the monthly opening-range now set just below.

Monthly open support rests at 7701 backed by 7635 / the median-line – a break / close below would be needed to suggest a larger bull-market correction is underway towards the lower parallels / 2018 May low-day close at 7455. A topside breach of this key resistance zone exposes pitchfork resistance / the March 2018 high at 7916- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation with price testing the upper parallel in early US trade. Although a breach here would shift the focus higher heading into Friday, key resistance stands just higher into 7801/36- look for inflection there IF reached with a breach likely to fuel an accelerated breakout. Initial support 7732 backed by the weekly opening-range low at 7666 and 7627/35.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar pulled back from uptrend resistance and the immediate focus is on a breakout of the January opening-range for guidance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch into 7801/36 with the broader Aussie advance vulnerable while below this threshold. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities with a breach / close above the monthly range highs needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.09 (47.75% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 18.67% higher than yesterday and 38.30% higher from last week
  • Short positions are3.40% lower than yesterday and 1.63% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 2% -2%
Weekly -2% 6% 2%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
2021-01-14 16:47:00
USD/CAD Technical Overview: Stuck in a Channel Below Long-term Support
USD/CAD Technical Overview: Stuck in a Channel Below Long-term Support
2021-01-14 13:30:00
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2021-01-14 04:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
2021-01-13 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish