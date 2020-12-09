News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Rate Forecast: Retracing Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting - Levels for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-09 15:30:00
2020-12-09 15:30:00
EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
2020-12-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
2020-12-09 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Struggle Despite Chart Break if US Yields Rise
2020-12-09 07:00:00
2020-12-09 07:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal
2020-12-09 22:40:00
2020-12-09 22:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Talks go to Brussels, GBP/USD Pushes Higher
2020-12-09 09:00:00
2020-12-09 09:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
2020-12-08 19:00:00
Australian Dollar Rally Slows, but AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Momentum Points Higher

2020-12-09 21:37:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Australian Dollar Rates Overview:

  • The two major AUD-crosses are breaking higher through technical resistance that defined consolidations in recent months.
  • Growth-linked assets and currencies, like Australian Dollar, continue to benefit from improving investor confidence as coronavirus vaccine approval and deployment has begun across developed Western economies.
  • There’s a mixed if not bullish bias to the Australian Dollar in the near-term, according to the IG Client Sentiment Index.

Australian Dollar Still Looks Strong

Global risk appetite remains strong, with equity markets having pushed to fresh record highs within recent days. Growth-linked assets and currencies, like Australian Dollar,continue to benefit from improving investor confidence as coronavirus vaccine approval and deployment has begun across developed Western economies. Coupled with the fact that the Asia/Pacific region continues to handle the COVID-19 outbreak better than the Eurozone or the United States, the near-term growth outlook for Australia remains strong.

In our last update prior to the December Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, we noted that “the RBA may not be able to stop near-term appreciation by the Australian Dollar, given recent tweaks to policy.” After a December RBA meeting where policymakers effectively admitted as much, we find that the two major AUD-crosses, AUD/JPY and AUD/USD,are breaking higher through technical resistance that defined consolidations in recent months.

AUD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December2019 to December 2020) (CHART 1)

aud/usd rate, aud/usd technical analysis, aud/usd chart, aud/usd rate forecast, aud/usd rate chart

Although selling transpired later in the session on the back of US equity market declines, the AUD/USD appears to be finally perching itself through sideways consolidation resistance in place for the better part of five months. Find themselves on the topside of the descending trendline from the October 2013 and January 2018 highs, AUD/USD rates have retained a bullish posture during the consolidation as the prospect of a longer-term bottom came into focus.

The steps towards firming up a longer-term bottom have continued, and with AUD/USD rates above the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA, which is in bullish sequential order, bullish momentum is gathering pace. Daily MACD is trending higher in bullish territory, and Slow Stochastics are holding in overbought territory; both indicators have seen attempts to relieve exhaustion sputter.

A simple doubling of the five-month range, which at 422-pips, would suggest a final target of 0.7836 for the next AUD/USD rate rally.

Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/USD RATE Forecast (December 9, 2020) (Chart 2)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs aud/usd, aud/usd rate chart, aud/usd rate forecast, aud/usd technical analysis

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 29.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.35 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 19.42% lower than yesterday and 1.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.99% higher than yesterday and 1.61% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias.

AUD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 3)

aud/jpy rate forecast, aud/jpy technical analysis, aud/jpy rate chart, aud/jpy chart, aud/jpy rate

The bull flag consolidation in context of the move off of the March lows may be giving way to a bullish breakout attempt in AUD/JPY. The flag resistance was converging with the descending trendline from the November 2014 and January 2018 highs, and the breakout suggests that a meaningful hurdle has been cleared for AUD/JPY rates.

In the last update it was noted that “AUD/JPY rates have started to push through said resistance, setting up a quick return back to the November highs at 77.10. Achieving and breaking through 77.10 would instill greater confidence that AUD/JPY rates were in the beginning stages of a bullish breakout attempt, initially tracking towards the 2020 high at 78.46.” Last spotted at 77.51, AUD/JPY rates have breached the November high and remain on track to test the yearly high at 78.46.

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/JPY Rate Forecast (December 9, 2020) (Chart 4)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs aud/jpy, aud/jpy rate chart, aud/jpy rate forecast

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 31.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.13 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 13.78% lower than yesterday and 21.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.10% lower than yesterday and 20.00% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

