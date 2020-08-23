Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Decision Time for AUD/JPY & AUD/USD?

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 16:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD Charts & More
2020-08-23 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast for Next Week: Inaction to Turn into Action?
2020-08-22 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Gold Price Technical Forecast: Triangle Pointing to Higher Prices Ahead of Jackson Hole?
2020-08-23 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A Bumpy Road for GBP/USD
2020-08-22 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
2020-08-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The S&P 500 Index is facing an immediate resistance level at 3,390 – the all-time high. Failing to break above it will likely lead to further consolidation at around 3,200. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/aoZ1X5oFq2 https://t.co/iUaGZiOtrM
  • Selling pressure in the US #Dollar may swell if commentary from officials at the highly-watched Jackson Hole symposium discount haven-linked assets and amplify risk appetite. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/EZxgFIyZgb https://t.co/4DceDigkhe
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/Ox19AURVIB
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/C72ncMbrqx
  • $USDMXN trades above the descending trendline as the US #Dollar recovers some bid support. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/cq680v2n8W https://t.co/TYwnXfhcZt
  • US Dollar Decline May Accelerate After Jackson Hole Symposium - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/08/23/US-Dollar-Decline-May-Accelerate-After-Jackson-Hole-Symposium.html
  • The US Dollar could be readying to turn higher against the Singapore Dollar and Philippine Peso on bullish technical signals. Will USD/IDR and USD/MYR meet the same fate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/KVqZYYzK20 https://t.co/dvZmuz6tRV
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/H9FTVdT5h8
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/1FeukhlxGv https://t.co/fn6Vex7ocr
  • UK-EU trade talks remain at an impasse. Chair Powell Jackson Hole speech the main focus. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/6wL7vMN8NC https://t.co/tocgg3SQoE
Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Decision Time for AUD/JPY & AUD/USD?

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Decision Time for AUD/JPY & AUD/USD?

2020-08-23 14:30:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

Technical Forecast for the Australian Dollar: Neutral

  • The two major AUD-crosses have stalled in key technical zones, suggesting that AUD/JPY and AUD/USD could go either way. Patience is required.
  • There are no ‘medium’ or ‘high’ rated events on the DailyFX Forex Economic Calendar this week for Australia, suggesting that event risk and thus breakout risk is low – particularly in context of the time of year.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests that the AUD-crosses have a neutral bias tilting towards bullish.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Rates Week in Review

Last week proved to be a mixed bag for the Australian Dollar, with several crosses posting modest losses, others posting doji candles, and some scratching out minor gains. AUD/NZD rates eased off by a mere -0.12%, while AUD/JPY rates, the biggest mover, fell by -0.89%. GBP/AUD rates added +0.18% while EUR/AUD rates dropped by -0.23%. A similar story emerged for AUD/USD rates, which by -0.16%.

What was an uneventful week may be a precursor to the week ahead. There are no ‘medium’ or ‘high’ rated events on the DailyFX Forex Economic Calendar this week for Australia, suggesting that event risk and thus breakout risk is low – particularly in context of the end of the summer, one of the lower volatility periods of the entire year (next to the week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving week in the United States, and the weeks around Easter).

AUD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2018 to August 2020) (CHART 1)

aud/usd rate, aud/usd technical analysis, aud/usd chart, aud/usd rate forecast, aud/usd rate chart

AUD/USD rates have lost their uptrend from the March coronavirus pandemic low, and have started to flag if not carve out what could be considered a potential head and shoulder’s pattern on the daily timeframe. For now, however, with AUD/USD rates struggling to gain traction through the descending trendline from the July 2014 and January 2018 highs, it would appear that the bullish technical structure is facing a stress test in the near future. Yet that may need to wait until the calendar turns to September; nevertheless, traders should be vigilant to see how AUD/USD rates deal with the 0.7100/50 area over the coming week.

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/USD RATE Forecast (August 21, 2020) (Chart 2)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs aud/usd, aud/usd rate chart, aud/usd rate forecast, aud/usd technical analysis

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 43.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.28 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.48% lower than yesterday and 2.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.78% lower than yesterday and 13.88% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias.

AUD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (DECEMBER 2017 to AUGUST 2020) (CHART 3)

aud/jpy rate forecast, aud/jpy technical analysis, aud/jpy rate chart, aud/jpy chart, aud/jpy rate

AUD/JPY rates have been consolidating in an ascending triangle since the beginning of June, and have found themselves once more capped by a familiar zone: the dynamic support and resistance band in the 76.30 to 77.55 area, which has proven itself a nuisance to traders going back to January 2019. To this end, with the uptrend from the coronavirus pandemic low now broken, momentum has proven weaker in AUD/JPY rates. As is the case with AUD/USD, the end of the summer (effectively) is not fertile ground high volatility or elevated trading volumes, making the likelihood of a breakout developing depressed for the time being.

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/JPY Rate Forecast (August 21, 2020) (Chart 4)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs aud/jpy, aud/jpy rate chart, aud/jpy rate forecast

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 35.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.81 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.35% lower than yesterday and 0.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.59% higher than yesterday and 9.97% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Gold Price Technical Forecast: Triangle Pointing to Higher Prices Ahead of Jackson Hole?
Weekly Gold Price Technical Forecast: Triangle Pointing to Higher Prices Ahead of Jackson Hole?
2020-08-23 17:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Rangebound for Now, Bull Flag? - Key Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rangebound for Now, Bull Flag? - Key Levels for XAG/USD
2020-08-19 23:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/NZD
EUR/AUD
GBP/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.