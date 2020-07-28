Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout at Risk Below 2019 High

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Euro Forecast: Exhaustion Arrives as Rallies Reach Resistance - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-28 11:10:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FAANG Technical Outlook Ahead of Earnings Drop
2020-07-28 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
Gold Soars to a Record High Before a Sharp Correction Lower Fires a Warning Shot
2020-07-28 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar down the drain, stocks on their back foot after running into some resistance in July. FOMC on the calendar for tomorrow - looking at a series of setups across macro markets in the webinar, starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/980972059
  • "US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes" -via @DailyFX $USD bears have steered the $DXY sharply lower, down almost 4% month-to-date, amid a notable deterioration in consumer confidence data for July. Link to Analysis- https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/07/28/us-dollar-paces-big-drop-for-july-as-consumer-confidence-wanes.html #FX #Forex https://t.co/pkC8MxzqOb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dfpvBkuyrJ
  • Technical divergence highlights the bearish risks facing the S&P 500. Get your S&P 500 market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/L3GvQ4hew0 https://t.co/eTqNZpJBKv
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: -1.31% Silver: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RhDfWaDxJp
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/L3wahZ54rH
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/YbKzjHOLve
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.03% US 500: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HWgtc86IMU
  • Hey traders! Incredible slide for the DXY index is witnessing some hesitation? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/gokC4x2dS7
  • Australian #Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Breakout at Risk Below 2019 High - https://t.co/hhdaGV0AWp https://t.co/ryY4Z8gNgm
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout at Risk Below 2019 High

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout at Risk Below 2019 High

2020-07-28 15:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD attempting sixth weekly advance – Rally stalls at key Fibonacci resistance
  • Aussie constructive while above 7016- Resistance 7200 & 7295

The Australian Dollar is firmer against the US Dollar early in the week but the recent AUD/USD rally may be vulnerable on the back of a five week advance to fresh yearly highs. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD price charts into the close of July trade with the FOMC interest rated decision on tap tomorrow. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 03
( 12:08 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that Aussie was, “attempting a breakout of major technical resistance / the yearly highs and keeps focus higher while within this formation.” The region in focus was 7016/42 where the 2019 and 2020 yearly opens converges on this year’s objective opening-range high. The breakout has lost some steam here at 6.18% retracement of the 2018 decline at 7131 with price straddling this region for the past few days.

Daily support steady back at 7016/42 with a break below the objective July open at 6903 needed to shift the broader focus lower in the Australian Dollar. Daily resistance stands at the late-February / April 2019 swing highs at 7207 backed by a critical confluence at the 2019 high / May 2017 low at 7295-7328- an area of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading continuing to trade within the confines of the ascending pitchfork formationwe’ve been tracking off the late-June lows. A near-term range has taken shape just above initial support at 7121/31 – look to the break for guidance.

A move lower would expose the opening-range lows / weekly open support at 7082 backed by 7042- ultimately a break below confluence support at 7007/16 is needed to suggest a larger correction is underway. A breach higher from here keeps the focus on 7207 backed by the upper parallel, currently near ~7230s. The next major resistance hurdle on the topside eyed at 7295-7328.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar is working on a sixth consecutive weekly advance and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable after last week’s test of uptrend resistance. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for topside exhaustion into the 72-handle with a break below this formation needed to shift the near-term focus lower. Ultimately a larger setback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning- Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.79 (35.87% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are 11.49% lower than yesterday and 25.61% higher from last week
  • Short positions are7.13% higher than yesterday and 14.41% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 5% -4%
Weekly 26% -13% -3%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Needs to Break the Range, Lagging Other Markets
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Needs to Break the Range, Lagging Other Markets
2020-07-28 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Faces a Key Support Level
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Faces a Key Support Level
2020-07-28 09:53:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Do Breakouts Have Legitimacy? - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Do Breakouts Have Legitimacy? - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
2020-07-27 15:15:00
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Euro Faces a Key Resistance Level
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Euro Faces a Key Resistance Level
2020-07-27 14:27:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.