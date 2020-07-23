Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price- A Risk of a Possible Reversal

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone for Third Time in 2020
2020-07-23 05:00:00
Watch S&P 500 and Nasdaq Thursday Open after Tesla Earnings, EURUSD Running
2020-07-23 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
2020-07-22 06:39:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Back to 27,000, Hang Seng Weighed by US-China Tension
2020-07-23 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-07-23 09:30:00
Gold Prices Eye Record High, Rising with Stocks as the Dollar Falls
2020-07-23 06:38:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.56% Germany 30: 0.54% France 40: 0.39% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/p3SQu3cm9S
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/ll1DwDOhAD
  • Gold Prices Eye Record High, Rising with Stocks as the Dollar Falls - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/23/Gold-Prices-Eye-Record-High-Rising-with-Stocks-as-the-Dollar-Falls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #USD #stocks https://t.co/YmxXSeC19Q
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/QkvWYgDKGI
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/EQDIAxWrI5
  • 🇵🇱 Unemployment Rate (JUN) Actual: 6.1% Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.10%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Mvw8EvL2yE
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Unemployment Rate (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
  • 🇸🇪 Unemployment Rate (JUN) Actual: 9.8% Previous: 9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-23
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price- A Risk of a Possible Reversal

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price- A Risk of a Possible Reversal

2020-07-23 09:37:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • Markets invested in riskier assets on the back of positive news about coronavirus vaccine
  • AUD vs USD price chart exposes a bearish divergence

AUD/USD Price – Bulls in Charge

Last week, AUD/USD hit a five-week high at 0.7037. Ultimately, the price retreated as some bulls seemed to cut back then closed a weekly candlestick modestly in the green with a 0.6% gain.Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 58 to 62 and highlighted an accelerating bullish momentum.

Traders appeared to invest in riskier assets amid positive news about a coronavirus vaccine. Despite rising cases of the COVID-19 in the US, the market mood has remained upbeat, denting safe haven-linked US dollar.

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 20, 2018 – July 23, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD daily price chart 23-07-20 zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (May 13 – July 23, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD daily price chart 23-07-20 zoomed in

On Tuesday, AUD/USD climbed to the current 0.7015- 0.7300 trading zone reflecting a shift in favor of bull’s control. As a result, the price took off yesterday to an over 15 month high of 0.7183.

However, it’s important to note the price/RSI divergence as the first created a high with a higher high, while the latter created a high with a lower high highlighting a possible reversal of the upward move.

A daily close below the low end of the current trading zone may guide AUDUSD’s fall towards the 2016-low at 0.6827.

On the flip-side, a daily close above the high end of the zone may start a rally towards the July 2018 close at 0.7414.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (June 10 – July 23, 2020)

AUDUSD four hour price chart 23-07-20

At the start of July, AUD/USD attempted to break below the bullish trendline support originated from the June 15 low at 0.6776 signaling that bullish momentum was still in place.

To conclude, this week the pair resumed bullish price action, although the price/RSI divergence discussed above on the daily chart provides a good base of a possible reversal. Therefore, a break below the 0.7100 handle could send AUDUSD toward 0.7031, while a break above 0.7207 may trigger a rally towards 0.7260. As such, the weekly support and resistance levels underscored on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Technical Breakout Eyes 2011 Record Highs
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Technical Breakout Eyes 2011 Record Highs
2020-07-22 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Set to Soar? - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Set to Soar? - Key Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
2020-07-22 15:00:00
GBP/JPY Outlook: GBP vs JPY Price – May Rally Further As Support Holds
GBP/JPY Outlook: GBP vs JPY Price – May Rally Further As Support Holds
2020-07-22 14:00:00
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
2020-07-22 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.