Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Struggles to Build Higher

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: 2020 High on Radar as Bull Flag Pattern Unfolds
2020-07-16 05:00:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Priorities in Order: Netflix Earnings, China GDP, ECB
2020-07-16 02:44:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as the US Dollar Rebounds in Risk-Off Trade
2020-07-16 06:14:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Weak After UK Jobs Data
2020-07-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 11:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • RT @IGTV: How to trade ECB interest rate decision? Tune in to IGTV's live announcement and analysis with @JeremyNaylor_IG and @JMcQueenFX l…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gdwJ2VaDQv
  • Join @nickcawley1's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for live coverage of the #ECB rate decision. Register here: https://t.co/wi1qabrtHJ https://t.co/6UNe5TxYBz
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/FfjRzwFaTk
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.26% Oil - US Crude: -0.90% Silver: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dFZvkASwKd
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/DmhBkd4B0k https://t.co/xCnuEnHJj8
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zPwMtCFmOx
  • Yesterday, AUD/USD rallied to a five-week high then retreated. Will today’s US retail sales numbers & initial jobless claims (13:30UK) boost the US dollar price? #AUDUSD, #USinflation,#USunemployment https://t.co/CLnxKrCpBL
  • 🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 3rd Est (Q1) Actual: -2.2% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Struggles to Build Higher

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Struggles to Build Higher

2020-07-16 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • Markets invest in riskier assets on the back of positive news about coronavirus vaccine
  • AUD vs USD price chart exposes an invalidated continuation pattern

AUD/USD Price – Hesitant Traders

Last week, AUD/USD hit a four-week high of 0.7001without committing to a new bull trend. Ultimately, the pair retreated and closed the weekly candlestick with a Doji pattern highlining the market’s indecision at that point. Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat around 60 and reflected a paused bullish momentum.

The market ignored yesterday fresh US-China tensions and rallied on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine. An experimental jab developed by the US company Moderna generated safe responses in all volunteers and paved the way to move to an advanced stage in the vaccine trials.

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 20, 2018 – July 16, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD daily price chart 16-07-20 zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 13 – July 16, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD daily price chart 16-07-20 zoomed in

In mid-June, AUD/USD failed on multiple occasions to break through the lower trading zone, repeatedly rebuffing efforts to put bears back in charge. As we see the price rallied later towards the high end of the current trading zone 0.6827 – 0.7015. Yesterday the pair surged to a five-week high of 0.7037, yet failed to climb to the higher zone and highlighted that bulls were losing steam.

Another failure in closing above the high end of the zone could reverse the current trend towards the low end of the zone, and any further close below that level may encourage bears to revisit 0.6684– a monthly support level.

With that said, a close above the high end of the zone may open up a push behind AUD/USD towards 0.7300 – a psychologically significant level and a further close above that could encourage them to extend the rally towards 0.7414 –a monthly resistance level.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (June 10 – July 16, 2020)

AUDUSD four hour price chart 16-07-20

At the start of July, AUD/USD started an upside move creating higher highs with higher lows. Last week, the pair paused its upward momentum and traded in a bullish rectangle. Yesterday the price broke above the upper line of this continuation pattern however, today the has returned today to the range and negated the bullish rectangle’s signal.

To conclude, a break above the June 10 high at 0.7064 may cause a rally towards 0.7160, while a break below the July 14 low at 0.6921 could send AUDUSD towards 0.6845.Nonetheless, the weekly support and resistance levels underscored on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Returns to Range Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Returns to Range Support
2020-07-15 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Rebounded From Key Neckline Support
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – Rebounded From Key Neckline Support
2020-07-15 14:11:00
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Looking Bullish
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Looking Bullish
2020-07-15 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.