Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Price – Stuck in Consolidation Mode

Aussie Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Forecast

Market concerns slow down the US dollar selloff

AUD vs USD price chart highlights a trendless move

AUD/USD – In The Green

Last week, AUD/USD rallied to its highest levels in a week then closed on Friday with a 0.4% gain. Yesterday, the monthly candlestick closed in the green with a near 3.5% gain.

The market rallied on the expectations of a V-shape recovery driven by central banks stimulus around the globe. Nonetheless, the US dollar recovered some territory against major currencies as investors weighed fears from the accelerating coronavirus cases against improving figures in the global economy.

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 20, 2018 – July 1, 2020) Zoomed Out

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi Building Confidence in Trading Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 13 – July 1, 2020) Zoomed IN

On June 10, AUD/USD retreated to the current trading zone 0.6827 – 0.7015 then paused its upward trend and started a sideways move creating a lower high with a higher low.

A close above the high end of the zone indicates that AUDUSD could resume bullish price action towards the 0.7300 handle and any further close above that level may extend the rally towards 0.7414.

On the other hand, a close below the low end of the zone reflects bull’s weakness and may cause a selloff towards 0.6684. Any further close below that level could send the pair even lower towards 0.6409.

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

AUD/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (June 6 – July 1, 2020)

Last week, AUD/USD broke above the lower downtrend line originated from the June 10 high at 0.7064, and generated a bullish signal.

Today, the price tests the higher downtrend line originated from the aforementioned high. Thus, a break above this line would generate another bullish signal while any successful break below the uptrend line originated from the June 22 low at 0.6814 would generate a bearish signal.

To conclude, a break above 0.6958 may cause a rally towards the high end of the current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart while a break below 0.6774 may send AUDUSD towards 0.6707.Nonetheless, the weekly support and resistance levels marked on the four-hour chart should be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi