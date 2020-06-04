Australian Dollar: AUD/USD Price – Eyes Key Neckline Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Trades at 3-Month High Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2020-06-04 07:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Turn Brewing at 3-Month High?
2020-06-04 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.
2020-06-04 08:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Increasingly Nervous About Brexit
2020-06-04 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XaAYYsiHDf
  • $EURGBP: los avances encuentran resistencia ante la reunión monetaria del #BCE #PEPP #trading https://t.co/qgCAFZm8xO
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.57% US 500: -0.61% Wall Street: -0.63% France 40: -0.76% Germany 30: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/587ISZaa3R
  • BoE's Executive Director Hauser says negative rates won't happen in the near-term even if it decided it is right thing to do $GBP
  • 🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Actual: -1.6% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • 🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY Actual: -0.9% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -22.3% Previous: -9.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI Actual: 28.9 Expected: 29.7 Previous: 8.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-04
Australian Dollar: AUD/USD Price – Eyes Key Neckline Support

Australian Dollar: AUD/USD Price – Eyes Key Neckline Support

2020-06-04 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Forecast

  • AUD vs USD price chart exposes an uptrend move
  • Key signals and levels to consider

AUD/USD – Bullish Market

On Friday, AUD/USD rallied to an over two and a half- month high at 0.6683 then closed the weekly candlestick in the green with a 2.0% gain. This week, the market has continued bullish price action and neared the 0.7000 handle.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to overbought territory highlighting the strength of bullish momentum.

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 20, 2018 – June, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD daily price chart 04-06-20 zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 13 – June 4, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD daily price chart 04-06-20 zoomed in

On April 23, AUD/USD closed above the 50-day moving average and started a bullish bias creating a set of higher highs with higher lows. On Tuesday, the price climbed to the current trading zone 0.6827 – 0.7015 eyeing a test of the high end of it.

A close above the high end of the aforementioned trading zone may encourage bulls to push towards 0.7158, and a further close above this level could extend the rally towards the 0.7300 handle.

In turn, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone signals bull’s hesitation yet, it would require a close below the low end of the zone to increase the likelihood of any fall towards 0.6684. A further close below this level could send AUDUSD even lower towards 0.6409.

That said, the weekly support and resistance levels underlined on the daily chart (zoomed in) should be considered in both bullish/ bearish scenarios.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (MAy 6 – June 4, 2020)

AUDUSD four hour price chart 04-06-20

At the start of last week, AUD/USD broke above the downtrend line originated from the May 20 high at 0.6616 and respected the uptrend line originated from the May 15 low at 0.6402 indicating that bulls were in charge. Later on, the market paused its uptrend move and created an ascending triangle yet, on Monday the pair resumed bullish price action.

Yesterday, the market double topped and hinted a possible reversal on the horizon therefore, any violation of the neckline located at 0.6856 would be considered a bearish signal.

A break below 0.6810 would be considered an additional bearish signal and could send AUDUSD towards 0.6707. On the other hand, any break above 0.7032 may cause a rally towards 0.7148. Nonetheless, the daily support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Turn Brewing at 3-Month High?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Turn Brewing at 3-Month High?
2020-06-04 05:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Moment of Truth for XAU/USD Bulls
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Moment of Truth for XAU/USD Bulls
2020-06-03 15:30:00
EUR/GBP Outlook: EUR vs GBP Price – Bulls Struggle for Momentum
EUR/GBP Outlook: EUR vs GBP Price – Bulls Struggle for Momentum
2020-06-03 14:15:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook: The 200-day Comes into Play
DAX 30 Technical Outlook: The 200-day Comes into Play
2020-06-03 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.