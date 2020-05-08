AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Topping Still in Play

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Tracks April Range Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-05-08 00:30:00
Euro Drops Below ECB Meeting Lows - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates
2020-05-07 14:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Catastrophic US Labor Data Expectations
2020-05-08 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch
2020-05-06 12:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Catastrophic US Labor Data Expectations
2020-05-08 08:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Consolidation Break Imminent
2020-05-07 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook for the Week Ahead
2020-05-07 21:45:00
Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
2020-05-06 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.34% US 500: 1.33% Germany 30: 0.95% France 40: 0.90% FTSE 100: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iVZhWIpzDY
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will run through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • ‘Sell in May and go away’ anomaly highlights abnormally poor stock market performance during May and summer months. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/sPXZBXrMkq https://t.co/mLL1hBzLpT
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will run through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/lR0ihOeKrE
  • US Dollar Eyes Jobs Data, NIRP and US-China Trade Cheer Weigh - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/05/08/US-Dollar-Eyes-Jobs-Data-NIRP-and-US-China-Trade-Cheer-Weigh.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NFP #NIRP #tradewar https://t.co/wXwZMVnJd3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iGurjgOkjL
  • Heads Up:💶 Eurogroup Video Conference due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-08
  • The #Nasdaq 100 continues to show strength in comparison to other stock markets, even its Dow Jones and S&P 500 counterparts. Get your Nasdaq market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/lIZAfjMJog https://t.co/CHnumedEnY
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.61% Silver: 1.21% Gold: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gXjZolmaXU
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Topping Still in Play

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Topping Still in Play

2020-05-08 09:30:00
ilya,
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: NEUTRAL

  • Aussie Dollar selloff struggles to extend but bearish bias still valid
  • Daily close above April high needed to neutralize selling pressure
  • Shift in trader sentiment bolsters the case for an oncoming reversal

The Australian Dollar bounced after a retest of resistance-turned-support at a falling trend line that had been guiding it lower for most of the year until a recent breakout. Swing top resistance at 0.6570 remains in play however, implying that the bearish bias established by the breach of rising counter-trend support on May 1 continues to be valid.

With that in mind, the spotlight on the downside is initially on the 0.6214-54 inflection zone. Breaking below that on a daily closing basis may set the stage for a probe below the 0.60 figure. Alternatively, establishing a foothold back above 0.6570 may neutralize immediate selling pressure and open the door to retest the underside of formerly long-standing range support in the 0.6671-90 area.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
May 12
( 02:05 GMT )
Recommended by ilya
AUD/USD Trading Preparation for the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail sentiment data shows 57.01% of traders are net-short, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.33 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so traders being net-short suggests a bullish AUD/USD trend bias. However, the net-short skew has narrowed relative to yesterday and compared with last week. This warns thatthe Aussie Dollar may soon reverse lower.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by ilya
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Price Trend Aims Lower
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Price Trend Aims Lower
2020-05-08 04:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Consolidation Break Imminent
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Consolidation Break Imminent
2020-05-07 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels
2020-05-06 15:30:00
Euro May Resume Downtrend vs US Dollar If Range Support Falls
Euro May Resume Downtrend vs US Dollar If Range Support Falls
2020-05-06 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.