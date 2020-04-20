Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price – A Rally or Reversal ?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Longs Rise as US Dollar Selling Continues - COT Report
2020-04-20 08:25:00
Euro May Follow NZ Dollar Higher as Germany Eases Lockdown
2020-04-20 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slides As Markets Fret Covid Demand Hit, Full Storage Tanks
2020-04-20 06:00:00
Oil Price Collapse Claims Scalp as Major Trader Files for Bankruptcy
2020-04-20 01:29:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-19 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts Amid Earnings Season
2020-04-19 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slides As Markets Fret Covid Demand Hit, Full Storage Tanks
2020-04-20 06:00:00
Gold Price Carves Lower Highs and Lows Amid Plans to Reopen US Economy
2020-04-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Talks May Weigh on GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Prices
2020-04-20 08:31:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?
2020-04-18 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/CkGiZF1QV2
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.02% Gold: -0.35% Oil - US Crude: -6.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/K7hJCry46W
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/xIGt650dB5
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eXaFMok8c8
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.36% France 40: 0.21% US 500: -0.99% Wall Street: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GP0T9r7uqv
  • Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price – A Rally or Reversal ? More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/04/20/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDUSD-Price--A-Rally-or-Reversal-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/pd279KoAEa
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/0VNnT6vwSP
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/nVVUNlqfU8
  • FX option expiries - $EURGBP 0.87 (2.8bln) - $EURUSD 1.0875-80 (450mln) - $USDJPY 107 (630mln)
  • BoE's Broadbent will look at scale and length of unemployment and business failures $GBP
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price – A Rally or Reversal ?

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price – A Rally or Reversal ?

2020-04-20 09:46:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • Will bulls keep pushing higher?
  • Key AUD vs USD signals and chart’s points to consider

AUD/USD- Indecisive Traders

On Tuesday, AUD/USD surged to its highest level in nearly five weeks at 0.6444 then declined after. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed with a Doji pattern, highlighting the market indecision at this stage.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 62 to 54 then remained flat, reflecting paused uptrend momentum.

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 1, 2018 – April 20, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD daily price chart 20-04-20 zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 20 – April 20, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD daily price chart 20-04-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that AUD/USD neared the downtrend line originated from the Dec 31 high at 0.7032 . A break above that line would be considered a bullish signal. This may start a rally towards 0.7300 handle contingent on remaining above the downtrend line. See the chart (zoomed out)

On April 3, the market corrected its downtrend move as created a higher low at 0.5980. The price rallied after however, last week the pair declined to current trading zone 0.6009 – 0.6409 signaling bull’s reluctance to push the price higher.

Any close above the high end of the zone could encourage bulls to push AUDUSD towards 0.6684. Further close above that level might extend this rally towards 0.6827. That being said, the weekly resistance levels and area marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip -side, another close below the high end of the zone could press AUDUSD towards the low end of the zone. Further close below that level may send the price even lower towards 0.5796. In that scenario, the weekly support level underscored on the chart should be monitored.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Mar 20 – April 20, 2020)

AUDUSD four hour price chart 20-04-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that currently AUD/USD trades above the uptrend line originated from the April 8 low. Any violation to this line would be considered a bearish signal. Another bearish signal would be generated if the price falls below the neckline of a developing double top pattern residing at 0.6264.

Thus, a break below the aforementioned neckline may send AUDUSD towards the April 8 low at 0.6115. Although, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 0.6460 would negate the double top pattern and could cause a rally towards 0.6595. Nevertheless, the resistance level at 0.6524 should be watched closely.

See the chart to find out more about key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Rally Slows after Reaching All-Time Highs
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Rally Slows after Reaching All-Time Highs
2020-04-18 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
2020-04-17 15:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Signals a Possible Reversal - Euro vs GBP Forecast
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Signals a Possible Reversal - Euro vs GBP Forecast
2020-04-17 13:57:00
EUR/USD Tests Breakout levels, Euro vs USD Price Forecast
EUR/USD Tests Breakout levels, Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-17 09:43:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.