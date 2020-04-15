Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Critical Support Level- What’s Next?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020-04-15 09:34:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

  • Will bulls keep controlling the price action?
  • Key levels and signals to monitor on AUD vs USD chart

AUD/USD- Bullish Development

On Friday, Aussie Dollar printed its highest level in four weeks against US Dollar at 0.6368 then AUD/USD retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Yet, the weekly candlestick closed in the green with nearly 6% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 61.5 to 55 reflecting a slowing down uptrend momentum.

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 1, 2018 – April 15, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD daily price chart 15-04-20 zoomed out
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 2 – April 15, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD daily price chart 15-04-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that last week AUD/USD rallied above 0.6000 threshold then climbed towards 0.6409 as indicated in our last update. On Monday, the price closed above the 50-day average for the first time in nearly three months providing a bullish signal. Yesterday, the pair rallied to current trading zone 0.6409 – 0.6684 generating another bullish signal.

That said, any close below the low end of the zone reflects bull’s hesitation. This may lead bulls to exit the market causing AUDUSD to fall towards 0.6009. Further close below that level could send the price even lower towards 0.5796. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip side, another close above the low end of the zone may encourage bulls to push AUDUSD towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level opens the door for more bullishness towards 0.6827. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Mar 20 – April 15, 2020)

AUDUSD four hour price chart 15-04-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that on Wednesday AUD/USD ended its sideways move as broke above the March 31 high at 0.6214. The price started uptrend momentum creating higher highs with higher lows. Today, the price has corrected lower after breaking below yesterday’s low at 0.6374.

Any break below 0.6280 would be considered a bearish signal and could send AUDUSD towards 0.6110. Nevertheless, the daily support level marked on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 0.6459 could resume bullish price action towards 0.6585. Yet, the weekly resistance level printed on the chart should be monitored.

Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

