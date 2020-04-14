We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 2020 Down Trend May Resume

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 2020 Down Trend May Resume

2020-04-14 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar testing resistance marking the 2020 downtrend
  • 4-hour chart warns that a reversal lower may be brewing ahead
  • Trader sentiment studies warn of possible bearish exposure shift

The Australian Dollar has recovered to challenge the bounds of its 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. The bounce seems to reflect ebbing credit market stress after the Federal Reserve delivered back-to-back liquidity-boosting measures amid signs that the coronavirus outbreak is stoking a cash crunch.

From here, a daily close above the 0.65 figure would suggest that near-term selling pressure has been neutralized. That might open the door for another challenge of support-turned-resistance in the 0.6671-90 zone, a former range floor in play since August 2019.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

If prices are rejected downward, initial support appears to be marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6236. Breaching this barrier – with confirmation on a daily closing basis – would also mark the break of counter-trend support and set the stage for the still-dominant bearish bias to be reasserted.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 21
( 02:04 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
AUD/USD Trading Preparation for the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Zooming into the four-hour chart cautiously argues in favor of the latter scenario. The appearance of negative RSI divergence speaks to ebbing upside momentum may speak to a bearish reversal in the cards. Confirmation on a break of rising trend support seems needed for an actionable setup however.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 2020 Down Trend May Resume

AUD/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail sentiment data shows 51.16% of traders are net-short, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.05 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so traders being narrowly net-short suggests a cautiously bullish AUD/USD trend bias.

However, the net-short skew in traders’ positioning has narrowed over the past day. With overall exposure already almost in balance, this may be paving the way for a net exposure flip that puts traders net-long. That might accompany a reversal downward.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

