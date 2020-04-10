AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Eyes 2020 Trend Top

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

Australian Dollar racing upward to challenge 2020 trend resistance

Breaking trend line support near 0.61 needed for bearish conviction

Trader sentiment studies warn positioning may pivot to favor bulls

The Australian Dollar has mounted a spirited recovery against its US counterpart, pushing past resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6236 to set its sights on a falling trend line defining the down move since the start of the year. This is bolstered by the 78.6% level at 0.6433.

Breaking above this juncture with confirmation secured on a daily closing basis may neutralize near-term selling pressure, setting the stage for a further recovery to challenge formerly long-standing support in the 0.6671-90 zone. Breaching counter-trend line support near the 0.61 is probably needed to make a compelling case for downtrend resumption.

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail sentiment data shows 52.17% of traders are net-short, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.09 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, so traders being net-short suggests a broadly bearish AUD/USD trend bias.

However, the extent to which traders’ exposure is tilting net-short has diminished over the past week such that positioning is nearly balanced. That may be laying the groundwork for a sentiment flip that alters the balance in favor of the upside.

