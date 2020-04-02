Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Stalls at Key Hurdle

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0
2020-04-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
Oil Surges Higher on Trump Comments
2020-04-02 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal
2020-04-02 09:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Watch How Price Action Unfolds in Down-move
2020-04-02 13:30:00
Dow Gaps Lower to Start the Quarter as Treasury Liquidity Overrides US ISM Figure
2020-04-02 04:15:00
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
2020-04-02 08:00:00
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • $AUDUSD appears to be stuck in a narrow range amid the limited reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes. Get your AUD/USD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/CeoHotHcFd https://t.co/eQLYEoZgJp
  • Fed's Kashkari: - US almost certainly in a recession right now, duration will be dependent on virus $DXY
  • President Trump does not plan to ask domestic oil producers to agree on a specific cut and the US does not know formal details of Saudi, Russian plans to cut oil supply according to senior administration official #OOTT
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Covid-19 is like a hurricane hitting the entire US economy $SPX
  • US 154-Day Bills Draw 0.150% Primary Dealers Awarded: 49.2% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 49.6% Direct Bidders Accepted: 1.3% B/C Ratio: 2.90
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
  • Trump not planning to ask for production cuts from domestic oil producers - Reuters
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
  • House Speaker Pelosi says virus bipartisan committee will address responses to virus going forward $DXY
  • LIVE IN 10 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Stalls at Key Hurdle

2020-04-02 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD price recovery stalls at former downtrend support
  • Aussie constructive while above 5724- topside breach exposes 6450

The Australian Dollar is down more than 1.7% against the US Dollar this week with Aussie reversing off confluence technical resistance early in the session. While the immediate risk may be weighted to the downside, we’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low in the days ahead with US Non-Farm payrolls and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision on tap. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart. for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie trade setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Weekly - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that the AUD/USD price collapse had, “responded to a key support confluence and leaves the broader short-bias at risk while above 5500” Aussie rebounded nearly 13% off the lows over the past two weeks with the advance failing this week at confluence resistance around the 2008 low-close at 6196.

Note that the lower parallel of a multi-year descending pitchfork formation converges on this zone - a close above this threshold is needed to unleash the next leg higher in Aussie with such a scenario exposing 6269 and key resistance at 6433/49- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

Initial support rests with the 2008 low at 6006 backed closely by 5943- both levels of interest for downside exhaustion / entries IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2001 high / 61.8% retracement at 5724/76(note the low-week close at 5806).

Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar recovery is testing the first major resistance hurdle here just below the 62-handle. From a trading standpoint, we’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low while above 5800 with a breach higher exposing topside objectives toward median-line / Fibonacci resistance near 6450. I’ll publish and updated Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.54 (60.58% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 17.26% lower than yesterday and 20.04% lower from last week
  • Short positions are12.60% lower than yesterday and 26.68% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week and the recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Aussie price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 3% 5%
Weekly -7% 33% 10%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Trade Outlook - Aussie Technical Forecast

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.