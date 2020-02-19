AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Eyes Australian Jobs Data, RBA

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Optimism Returns to London Stocks
2020-02-19 09:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Gloomy Ahead of FOMC Minutes, UK CPI Data
2020-02-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Extends to 3YR High on Fed Minutes, USD/JPY Breakout
2020-02-19 19:55:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Underway– Trade Levels
2020-02-19 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Surge to Key Resistance, Can XAU/USD Break Higher?
2020-02-19 22:30:00
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USDJPY breakout is approaching initial resistance targets just higher. Look for a weekly close above 110.69 to validate the breakout / keep the long-bias in play. Get your USD/JPY technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/i5Cc4d3e04 https://t.co/hMDO8tsqkD
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 107.85 S2: 109.42 S1: 110.4 R1: 111.97 R2: 112.57 R3: 114.14 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @iv_technicals: Remember 2007? (via @hmeisler) https://t.co/uBcHysanRT
  • Hubei province reports 349 new coronavirus cases after guideline revisions - 108 new deaths - BBG
  • RT @TaviCosta: Ominous. FX vol just reached its lowest in 28 years. Similar levels preceded major downturns: Asian Crisis, Great Recessio…
  • $AUDUSD hovers near decade lows as coronavirus fallout batters the Australian Dollar, but the Aussie now looks to monthly employment data due Thursday, February 20 at 00:30 GMT and subsequent changes in RBA rate cut bets. Full analysis via @DailyFX below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/02/19/audusd-forecast-aussie-dollar-eyes-australian-jobs-data-rba.html
  • The #Dow Jones approaches the famed 30,000 mark as bullishness continues. Similarly, the S&P 500 nears 3,400. Get your #equity market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/NtGl63wNf1 https://t.co/aooktssNeV
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1,611,55 (-0.01%), #Aluminum 1,720.00 (-0.06%), and #Copper 5,773.00 (-0.67%) [delayed]
  • ❗Heads Up Traders❗ Will be covering the Australian jobs report in 2 hours. $AUDUSD can't quite break under support and now there is ominous positive RSI divergence. Will a better-than-expected outcome be the turning point? #AUD $AUDJPY $AUDNZD #AUDCAD - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/475271731?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/V8P6Q2WpPq
  • Yes, that was quite the surge in $USDJPY today. Just a reminder that using my majors-based #Yen index, the dominant uptrend is still in play via rising support from 2018. There was a break under the near-term rising trend line which may take JPY down to lows from DEC & JAN https://t.co/N2fXmKEfep
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Eyes Australian Jobs Data, RBA

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Eyes Australian Jobs Data, RBA

2020-02-19 21:55:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD FORECAST: AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR HINGES ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT & MONTHLY LABOUR FORCE SURVEY

  • AUD/USD remains under pressure as US Dollar strength reverberates across the broader currency market following the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China
  • The Aussie is flirting with decade lows after a 5% nosedive in AUD price action since the start of the year and upcoming Australian jobs data has potential to exacerbate recent weakness
  • Australian Dollar outlook could brighten if monthly employment data on tap for release encourages traders to further unwind RBA interest rate cut expectations

AUD/USD price action is down a whopping 350-pips since January 01. Recent downside in spot AUD/USD is owed primarily to the confluence of bearish fundamental developments stemming from a flareup in concerns over a novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, earlier this year.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -7% 2%
Weekly 8% -7% 4%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

The coronavirus outbreak has plagued the vast majority of China and is curbing economic activity across the world’s second biggest economy, which just so happens to be Australia’s largest export market.

At the same time, forex traders have witnessed the US Dollar extend to 3-year highs as demand for safe-haven assets swell alongside expectations for downward revisions to global GDP growth forecasts.

AUSTRALIAN EMPLOYMENT CHANGE – AUSTRALIA LABOUR FORCE SURVEY (3-MONTH AVERAGE)

AUD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast Australia Employment Change Monthly Data

Australian Dollar bulls have likely grown desperate for evidence that the ongoing selloff will soon subside as spot AUD/USD fluctuates around its lowest level since the global financial crisis roughly a decade ago.

Perhaps the upcoming release of monthly Australia employment data, due February 20 at 00:30 GMT, could serve as a catalyst that helps AUD/USD stage a rebound attempt. Alternatively, the typically high-impact Australian labour force survey has potential to exacerbate the Aussie’s stretch of weakness.

RBA INTEREST RATE CHANGE EXPECTATIONS – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA OFFICIAL CASH RATE (FUTURES-IMPLIED)

RBA Interest Rate Cut Probability Reserve Bank of Australia AUDUSD Forecast

While Australian jobs data topped consensus estimates for the preceding two reporting periods, a notable downtrend in full-time job growth hangs over the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and could hamper positive progress made toward reaching full employment.

Additional sluggishness in full-time employment gains – or another uptick in the Australia unemployment rate – has potential to re-accelerate RBA rate cut expectations, which would likely weigh negatively on spot AUD/USD and the broader Aussie in turn.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Learn how to analyze and react to forex news in real-time
Get My Guide

On the other hand, an overall solid Australian jobs report might encourage traders to further unwind futures-implied probabilities of more RBA interest rate cuts. According to current overnight swaps pricing, another 25-basis point interest rate cut is expected by the September 2020 RBA meeting.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast

That said, AUD/USD overnight implied volatility has climbed higher ahead of the generally market moving data release o 8.8% and compares to its 20-day average reading of 7.4%.

Correspondingly, spot AUD/USD price action is estimated to hold a 62-pip trading range between 0.6643-0.6705 with a 68% statistical probability if implied volatility measures are believed to be true.

Keep Reading: Gold Nears 7-Year High on Coronavirus Impact; Stocks to Slide Next?

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess
DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess
2020-02-19 12:00:00
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-02-19 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Close to Key Range Top
2020-02-19 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.