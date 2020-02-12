We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-02-12 03:23:00
EURUSD Avoids Bearish Break, The Economic and Human Toll of Virus Spread Rises
2020-02-12 02:29:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold Price to Take Cues from Coronavirus News Following Fed Testimony
2020-02-12 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Due Ahead?

2020-02-12 03:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar bounce may be ahead after prices hit an 11-year low
  • Long-term chart positioning continues to argue for a bearish trend bias
  • AUD/USD retail trader sentiment studies offer mixed directional cues

The Australian Dollar is consolidating after touching the lowest level in 11 years against its US counterpart. Prices fell conspicuously short of a confirmed break below six-month range support in the 0.6671-90 area and bounced to retest resistance guiding the descent in play since the beginning of the year.

Positive RSI divergence speaks to ebbing downside momentum, bolstering the case for an upswing. A daily close above 0.6755 seems likely to neutralize immediate selling pressure, setting the stage for a larger recovery. The 0.68 figure is in play thereafter.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Nevertheless, long-term positioning continues to telegraph a bearish bias. The monthly chart shows prices recoiled from support-turned-resistance in the 0.6900-0.7018 area, finishing January with the weakest close since March 2009.

That argues in favor of resuming the down move started in January 2018, which is itself a component of the structural decline from mid-2011 highs. In this scenario, the next layer of meaningful support begins at 0.6352. Extension lower to test that would imply a further 5-6 percent decline from current levels.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - monthly

AUD/USD monthly chart created with TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 18
( 03:02 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
AUD/USD Trading Preparation for the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart, retail trader sentiment

Retail trader data shows 77.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.50 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.91% higher than yesterday and 13.27% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.73% lower than yesterday and 2.38% higher from last week.

IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, and the fact that traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less soversus last week. Taken together, current sentiment and recent changes offer a mixed AUD/USD trading bias.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

