US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
2020-02-06 14:45:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
2020-02-06 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Eyes US NFPS; Post-Brexit Tariffs to be Slashed?
2020-02-07 09:00:00
2020-02-07 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Beneath Support, Eyes 1.28
2020-02-06 21:15:00
2020-02-06 21:15:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
2020-02-07 07:10:00
XAU/USD: Gold Price Outlook Ahead of US Jobs Data Due
2020-02-06 18:29:00
2020-02-06 18:29:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets
2020-02-07 00:00:00
2020-02-07 00:00:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
2020-02-05 01:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Bottom Taking Shape?

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Bottom Taking Shape?

2020-02-07 04:30:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar struggling for near-term follow-through after rebound
  • Bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern still warns of possible bottoming
  • Sentiment studies hint at bearish bias, but signs of a turn may be showing

The Australian Dollar recovered some lost ground after hitting a four-month low against its US counterpart, as expected. The move higher is struggling to sustain momentum on a test of immediate support-turned-resistance at 0.6755 but the formation of a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern warns that a larger rebound may yet be in the cards.

A daily close above 0.6755 exposes trendline resistance guiding the down move since the beginning of the year, now at 0.6802. Such a move might neutralize near-term selling pressure and set the stage for a retest of the underside of the recently broken trendline underpinning the rise from October lows. Critical support remains in the 0.6671-90 area, with a break below that setting the stage to challenge the 0.65 mark.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price, AUD/USD trader sentiment

Retail trader data shows 71.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.54 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.96% lower than yesterday and 9.44% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.49% higher than yesterday and 26.36% higher from last week.

IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse higher

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

