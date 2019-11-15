AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Aims to Test Below 0.67

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

Australian Dollar breaks support at 0.6811, exposing three-month floor

Breaking that would suggest broader decline to decade lows in the cards

Clear break above 0.69 needed to substantively check selling pressure

The Australian Dollar extended lower after breaking support guiding the upswing from October lows, as expected. Sellers have now managed a decisive breach of support at 0.6811, seemingly opening the door to challenge the 0.6671-90 price floor in place since early August.

Moving beyond that would bolster the case for the monthly chart’s still-more bearish implications. It suggests that July’s breach of the 0.6900-0.7078 area broadly set the stage for slide toward decade lows in the 0.6009-0.6352 region. Clearing August lows would hint that the next leg in that process is underway.

Looking back at the daily chart, a turn back above 0.6811 – now recast as resistance – would probably pave the way for a retest of the 0.69 figure. Establishing a firm foothold above threshold seems like a prerequisite for neutralizing near-term selling pressure.

