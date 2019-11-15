We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Aims to Test Below 0.67

2019-11-15 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar breaks support at 0.6811, exposing three-month floor
  • Breaking that would suggest broader decline to decade lows in the cards
  • Clear break above 0.69 needed to substantively check selling pressure

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar extended lower after breaking support guiding the upswing from October lows, as expected. Sellers have now managed a decisive breach of support at 0.6811, seemingly opening the door to challenge the 0.6671-90 price floor in place since early August.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Moving beyond that would bolster the case for the monthly chart’s still-more bearish implications. It suggests that July’s breach of the 0.6900-0.7078 area broadly set the stage for slide toward decade lows in the 0.6009-0.6352 region. Clearing August lows would hint that the next leg in that process is underway.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Aims to Test Below 0.67

Monthly AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Looking back at the daily chart, a turn back above 0.6811 – now recast as resistance – would probably pave the way for a retest of the 0.69 figure. Establishing a firm foothold above threshold seems like a prerequisite for neutralizing near-term selling pressure.

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

