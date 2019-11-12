AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aiming Lower After Support Break

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
Dollar Index S&P 500 Outlook : Bears Waiting to Emerge
2019-11-11 16:32:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Aims for October High as NZD/USD Rate Soars
2019-11-12 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Chart Eyes Looming Reversal
2019-11-11 17:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Losses Accelerate within Downtrend - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-11 18:55:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Prices Supported By Hong Kong Unrest, Look to UK GDP
2019-11-11 06:33:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Do join @ddubrovsky for Wednesday's #RBNZ interest rate call if you can. There's unusual uncertainty about what the central bank will do... #NZD, #NZDUSD https://t.co/PLWrm8sJE8
  • Heads Up: (OCT P) Japanese Machine Tool Orders due at 6:00 GMT: Prior: -35.5% y/y $USDJPY
  • $AUDJPY bearish and bullish technical setups are forming, the outcome largely depends on the progress in US-China trade talks as a catalyst for the Australian Dollar and Japanese Yen. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/qBw7m04PvD https://t.co/UeUN2CKmyX
  • #EURNOK, #GBPSEK, #GBPNOK, #USDSEK Technical Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/12/EUR-NOK-GBP-SEK-GBP-NOK-USD-SEK-Technical-Analysis-.html
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in a less than even chance (16.1%) of a #BOJ rate cut at their next meeting on 12/19/2019 #JPY
  • US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls #Rupee #Nifty $USDINR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/12/US-Dollar-Rupee-Outlook-USDINR-Rate-May-Rise-as-Nifty-Falls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/JhjkG2TpMG
  • Since late July, the economic news flow from Australia has been increasingly out-performing relative to economists’ expectations. -Citi #AUD
  • Heads Up! Analyst @ddubrovskyFX will be covering the #RBNZ rate decision later this week on Wednesday beginning at 00:45 GMT. He will be talking about the #NZD outlook. Signup for the session below! $NZDUSD $NZDJPY $AUDNZD $NZDCAD - https://t.co/FdVvzYp83Q
  • The $USD dominant uptrend against the Singapore Dollar is at risk, though fading momentum warns of a USD/SGD turn at support. This is as the Indonesian Rupiah awaits a breakout. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Q4STO9542u https://t.co/qsFtIeSc7v
  • Over the past 30 days, #GBP, #SEK and the #AUD have been the best performing G10 currencies vs. USD with +1.54%, 1.09% and 0.92% total returns.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aiming Lower After Support Break

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aiming Lower After Support Break

2019-11-12 03:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar breaks counter-trend support, sellers retake initiative
  • Monthly chart hints near-term weakness may mark start of bigger drop
  • Invalidating immediate bearish bias requires clear break above 0.6930

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar looks to be resuming the dominant downtrend against its US counterpart. A daily close below rising trendline support establishing the bounds of a corrective upswing from October lows suggests that move has now ended.

From here, a daily close below minor resistance-turned-support at 0.6811 looks likely to set the stage for another challenge of the 0.6671-90 support shelf. That barrier has cut off progress to the downside since early August. Reestablishing above 0.6930 looks like a prerequisite to neutralize near-term selling pressure.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Zooming out to the monthly chart for a broader perspective, signs of bearish resumption in more immediate positioning have appeared just as prices retest pivotal support-turned-resistance in the 0.6900-0.7018 zone. If they portend rejection, a longer-term down move to the 0.6000-0.6352 zone may well be underway.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - monthly

Monthly AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Losses Accelerate within Downtrend - Next Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Losses Accelerate within Downtrend - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-11 18:55:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Chart Eyes Looming Reversal
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Chart Eyes Looming Reversal
2019-11-11 17:45:00
USD/CHF & EUR/CHF Look for a Break of Congestion Zone – CHF Technical Forecast
USD/CHF & EUR/CHF Look for a Break of Congestion Zone – CHF Technical Forecast
2019-11-11 14:58:00
Gold Price Outlook: Spotlight on Support, Silver Sell-off May Continue
Gold Price Outlook: Spotlight on Support, Silver Sell-off May Continue
2019-11-11 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.