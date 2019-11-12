AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aiming Lower After Support Break

Do join @ddubrovsky for Wednesday's #RBNZ interest rate call if you can. There's unusual uncertainty about what the central bank will do... #NZD, #NZDUSD https://t.co/PLWrm8sJE8

Heads Up: (OCT P) Japanese Machine Tool Orders due at 6:00 GMT: Prior: -35.5% y/y $USDJPY

$AUDJPY bearish and bullish technical setups are forming, the outcome largely depends on the progress in US-China trade talks as a catalyst for the Australian Dollar and Japanese Yen. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/qBw7m04PvD https://t.co/UeUN2CKmyX

#EURNOK, #GBPSEK, #GBPNOK, #USDSEK Technical Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/12/EUR-NOK-GBP-SEK-GBP-NOK-USD-SEK-Technical-Analysis-.html

Overnight index swaps are pricing in a less than even chance (16.1%) of a #BOJ rate cut at their next meeting on 12/19/2019 #JPY

US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls #Rupee #Nifty $USDINR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/12/US-Dollar-Rupee-Outlook-USDINR-Rate-May-Rise-as-Nifty-Falls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/JhjkG2TpMG

Since late July, the economic news flow from Australia has been increasingly out-performing relative to economists’ expectations. -Citi #AUD

Heads Up! Analyst @ddubrovskyFX will be covering the #RBNZ rate decision later this week on Wednesday beginning at 00:45 GMT. He will be talking about the #NZD outlook. Signup for the session below! $NZDUSD $NZDJPY $AUDNZD $NZDCAD - https://t.co/FdVvzYp83Q

The $USD dominant uptrend against the Singapore Dollar is at risk, though fading momentum warns of a USD/SGD turn at support. This is as the Indonesian Rupiah awaits a breakout. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Q4STO9542u https://t.co/qsFtIeSc7v