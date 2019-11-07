AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Repelled at Trend Top

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Hits Critical Resistance - Levels for USD/JPY
2019-11-06 21:00:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Eye BoE, UK Election
2019-11-07 05:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Hits Critical Resistance - Levels for USD/JPY
2019-11-06 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
USD/CNH Above 7.0, Gold Pops on US-China Trade Deal Delay
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brazillian Real Sinks as Oil Rights Flop Flags Trade War Pain
2019-11-07 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Sank. USD/CAD Uptrend May Extend
2019-11-07 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF UBS Real Estate Bubble Index (3Q) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.78 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-07
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (SEP) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -4.3% Previous: -4.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-07
  • Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major market moving economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/L6IqCopzz3
  • AUD Australia Oct Foreign Reserves: Actual: 67.9b Previous: 69.0b
  • The British Pound may edge lower if the Bank of England rate decision and subsequent commentary by Governor Mark Carney on Brexit and the economic outlook unnerves traders https://t.co/TNn1zeL5Re
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.68%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 88.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/S2F8CZ7Jh0
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar to Retake Upper Hand? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2019/11/07/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-US-Dollar-to-Retake-Upper-Hand.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis
  • (#ASEAN #TechnicalAnalysis) US Dollar Forecast: $USDPHP, $USDMYR Breakout Lower to Accelerate? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/07/US-Dollar-Forecast-USDPHP-USDMYR-Breakout-Lower-to-Accelerate.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ZKHPvUJ5hl
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rcU8fNSMKS
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Repelled at Trend Top

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Repelled at Trend Top

2019-11-07 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar rejected at 11-month downtrend resistance vs USD
  • Break of near-term support to beckon next leg of the structural decline
  • Longer-term positioning suggests scope to test 2008-2009 crisis lows

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar is back on the defensive after testing resistance establishing the downtrend against its US counterpart since December 2018. Last week’s resistance break has been overturned and AUD/USD is back to challenge support guiding it higher since the beginning of October.

A break below this barrier confirmed on a daily closing basis would suggest the corrective upswing has been exhausted and the dominant bearish trajectory resumed. A down leg broadly in line with the trend average may see prices testing decade lows near the 0.66 figure.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Longer-term positioning looks still-more ominous. The 2018 break of a 17-year uptrend and the subsequent breach of the 0.69 figure in July of 2019 seems put prices broadly on course to retest lows in the 0.6009-0.6352 region, where prices have not ventured since the 2008 financial crisis.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Repelled at Trend Top

Monthly AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar to Retake Upper Hand?
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar to Retake Upper Hand?
2019-11-07 02:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Await Correction- Aussie & Kiwi Dollar Price to USD
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Await Correction- Aussie & Kiwi Dollar Price to USD
2019-11-06 15:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Lagging Behind, Keep on An Eye on Near-term Channel
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Lagging Behind, Keep on An Eye on Near-term Channel
2019-11-06 12:15:00
EUR/USD Tests Reversal Levels – Price May be on Verge of a Break out
EUR/USD Tests Reversal Levels – Price May be on Verge of a Break out
2019-11-06 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.