AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eyes Today's Vote for Early Election
2019-10-29 08:30:00
GBP/USD May Wobble Between Brexit Woes, US Consumer Confidence
2019-10-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record High as Bulls Back-Fill Justification for Risk Appetite
2019-10-29 01:13:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag on Radar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2019-10-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DM60tAqy2B
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.26% Oil - US Crude: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O9pImm7Kdj
  • #Naturalgas: Any failure in closing above the low end of the zone would mean buyer’s hesitation. This opens the door to the price to correct lower towards the vicinity of $2.490-82.Get your market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/4OXBiubFF0 #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/a8QGLTV6pd
  • Today, I was hosted by @skynewsarabia to discuss the possible vote on UK's early election's proposal on #GBP. Additionally, expected FED's rates decision , #USDoutlook and more. Details in the link below: https://t.co/RP23qxSEie https://t.co/bs4wZwYXip
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FmdydpUFXn
  • Why trade with Bollinger Bands®? Find out as a day trader, how you can use it to your advantage:https://t.co/dwODDDSsFi @WVenketas https://t.co/TWVK8ppD2k
  • ECB's Weidmann says he is very critical of calls for green QE
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/10/29/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Eyeing-0.69-as-Selloff-Stalls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis
  • UK Government reportedly open to amendment for December 11th election
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Credit (YoY) (SEP), Actual: 6.0% Expected: N/A Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls

2019-10-29 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • AUD may retest near 0.69 after completing bullish Flag pattern
  • Overall price direction continues to favor a broadly bearish bias
  • Counter-trend line break needed for actionable short-side setup

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar may move up to retest the 0.69 figure against its US counterpart before the broader downward trend resumes in earnest. Prices rebounded after testing resistance-turned-support at 0.6811, completing a bullish Flag chart pattern (as suspected last week).

Initial resistance is marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 0.6856. A break above that opens the door for a test of the 0.6886-95 area marking the to of the range confining trade since mid-September. This barrier is reinforced by the 38.2% level at 0.6887.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

4-hour AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Turning to the daily chart for a broader picture suggests the dominant trend bias still looks decidedly bearish however. AUD/USD remains capped by resistance leading it lower since early December 2018. A daily close above that level – now at 0.6946 – is needed to convincingly neutralize selling pressure.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls

Daily AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

In this context, any near-term gains look likely to be corrective (at least for now), offering a potential opportunity to establish shorts relatively more attractive levels. An actionable trade setup probably requires bearish resumption confirmation on a close below counter-trend support set from October lows.

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Technical Outlook – Unconvincing Rally, Could Soon Fail
Crude Oil Technical Outlook – Unconvincing Rally, Could Soon Fail
2019-10-28 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Price Trades Lower at a Risk of Reversal
Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Price Trades Lower at a Risk of Reversal
2019-10-28 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Pressured But Not Beaten by US-China Trade Cheer
Japanese Yen Bulls Pressured But Not Beaten by US-China Trade Cheer
2019-10-28 03:00:00
Gold Price Bull Flag at Inflection Point - Time for Next Rally? Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Bull Flag at Inflection Point - Time for Next Rally? Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-28 02:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.