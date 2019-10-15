Aussie & Kiwi to USD Price: AUD/USD, NZD/USD - Reversal Patterns to Monitor

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-15 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Poor, Haven Assets in Demand | Webinar
2019-10-15 11:50:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Surges as EU, UK Near Brexit Deal
2019-10-15 15:04:00
USD/JPY
News
USD Charts - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More
2019-10-15 11:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: Setting Up for a Breakout as Trading Range Narrows?
2019-10-15 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
Breaking news

British Pound rises more than 1% as EU, UK negotiators said to be closing in on Brexit deal

Real Time News
  • Smiles and mutual backslapping.... https://t.co/KEzE4o05Uf
  • UK PM Johnson Spokesman Slack says talks have been constructive, more work remains $GBP
  • RT @bbclaurak: Key Brexiteers have gone into Number 10.... now expecting a press conference any minute from Varadkar as well...for what, we…
  • Brexit news - If true then GBPUSD 61.8% Fib at 1.2838 goes quickly before a re-test of May high at 1.3177...BIG IF... #gbpusd #brexit #sterlingonaroll @DailyFX https://t.co/pZQFpVMZo0
  • I was saying to @CVecchioFX the $GBPUSD rally still looked small relative to last week's two-day move, but then I turned it down to a 60min chart. Biggest 60min rally in over two years for Cable on Brexit breakthough hope escalation https://t.co/GTZ366XK1q
  • RT @IMFNews: Global economic growth is expected to slow to 3% in 2019. Why is the economy slowing down, and what can countries do to suppor…
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Prozu7NNZ7
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.44% France 40: 1.33% Wall Street: 1.03% US 500: 1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nhdjeI6PTK
  • FTSE 250 nearing next breakout level...#ftse250 #ftsemid @DailyFX 📈📈 https://t.co/frDY6p3W6C
  • Aussie & Kiwi to USD Price: AUD/USD, NZD/USD - Reversal Patterns to Monitor More details i the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/10/15/Aussie-Kiwi-to-USD-Price-AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Reversal-Patterns-to-Monitor-MK.html/?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/p79ohQtUXC
Aussie & Kiwi to USD Price: AUD/USD, NZD/USD - Reversal Patterns to Monitor

2019-10-15 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Charts and Analysis

Did we get it right with our Gold and USD Dollar forecasts? Find out more for free from Q4 main currencies and commodities forecasts

AUD/USD, NZD/USD – Sellers May come back

Last week, US Dollar softened slightly against Australian and New Zealand Dollars. On Friday, AUD/USD closed in the green with a 0.3% gain. Meanwhile, NZD/USD closed with nearly 0.4% gain. However, since Monday sellers resumed pressing the price to the downside, hinting to a possible continuation of bearish price action.

The relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed below (50) on both pairs indicating to the end of buyer’s domination.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 15, 2018 – Oct 15, 2019) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD price daily chart 15-10-19 Zoomed out

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 2 – Oct 15, 2019) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD price daily chart 15-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Thursday AUD/USD rallied to a higher trading zone 0.6744- 0.6826. However, at the start of this week, the price declined eyeing a test of the low end of the zone.

Hence, a close below the low end could send AUDUSD towards 0.6631. Although, the Oct 2 low at 0.6671 should be monitored. Further close below this level may cause more bearishness towards 0.6594 then 0.6479 contingent on clearing the yearly support level underlined on the chart (zoomed in).

Having said that, any close above 0.6826 may increase the likelihood of testing the double bottom neckline located at 0.6894 . Although, the weekly resistance area marked on the chart would be worth monitoring.

If AUDUSD breaks and remains above the neckline, this could push the price towards 0.7000 handle and possibly above. However, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

NZD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Mar 8, 2017 – Oct 15, 2019) Zoomed Out

NZDUSD price daily chart 15-10-19 Zoomed out

NZD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (June 20 – Oct 15, 2019) Zoomed In

NZDUSD price daily chart 15-10-19 Zoomed out

From the daily chart, we notice on Friday NZD/USD rallied to its highest level in over three weeks however, remained trading below 50-Day average. Since the start of this week, the price has been trading towards the low end of current trading zone 0.6236- 0.6438.

Hence, a close below the low end could press NZDUSD towards 0.6136. Further close below this level could see the price falling towards 0.5989. That said, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction and push it towards the high end of the zone. Although, the neckline of inverted head and shoulders pattern residing at 0.6348 with the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more to any level the NZDUSD could rally, if breaks and remains above the aforementioned neckline.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

