Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Hinge on Trade Talks

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Turns on Support as US-China Trade News Sours Markets
2019-10-07 23:00:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Narrative - Webinar
2019-10-07 11:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Susceptible to Larger Correction as Bearish RSI Pattern Persists
2019-10-08 00:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
2019-10-07 18:10:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-07 17:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be in DC for trade talks October 10-11

Real Time News
  • Australia’s NAB Business Confidence (SEP) Actual: 2 Est: N/A Previous: 1 #AUD
  • Heads up: Australia’s NAB Business Confidence (SEP) is due at 0:30 GMT #AUD Actual: 2 Est: N/A Previous: 1 #AUD
  • RT @carlquintanilla: You’d think a Fed rate cut would elicit MORE speculative behavior, but that’s when IPO’s and secular growth began thei…
  • RT @WSJecon: The U.S. will add 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist https://t.co/yaot1VL1cP
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD NAB Business Confidence (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) US Dollar Turns on Support as US-China Trade News Sours Markets #USD #TradeWar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/07/US-Dollar-Turns-on-Support-as-US-China-Trade-News-Sours-Markets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Jo5ALmeBym
  • Heads up: Australia’s NAB Business Confidence (SEP) is due at 0:30 GMT #AUD Est: N/A Previous: 1 #AUD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Monthly Budget Statement (SEP) due at 00:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: $96.5b Previous: $119.1b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD N.Z. Government 12-Month Financial Statements due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • The $USD may rise if US-China trade talks falter, ignite risk aversion. Ahead, the Singapore Dollar may fall on the MAS. The Indian Rupee could weaken on industrial production. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/wlnlqkrRdM https://t.co/7wJFg856GF
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Hinge on Trade Talks

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Hinge on Trade Talks

2019-10-07 23:41:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR PRICE FORECAST: AUDUSD & AUDJPY EYE US-CHINA TRADE TALKS

  • The Australian Dollar is on its back foot to start the trading week driven by the latest US-China trade war headlines that have curbed risk appetite
  • AUDUSD & AUDJPY stand to come under pressure if market sentiment falters in response to US-China trade talks taking a turn for the worse
  • Check out our free Trading Guides & Forecasts for comprehensive insight

US-China trade relations have been at a standstill since mid-September when it seemed Sino-American tensions were thawing amid “gestures of good will” from both parties. With a lack of adverse updates on the trade war between Washington and Beijing, risk assets like equities and the Australian Dollar have remained largely afloat. That could soon change, however, with US-China trade talks set to resume this week and headlines already pointing to a rise in friction between the two economic powerhouses.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR PRICE BOGGED DOWN BY US-CHINA TRADE WAR

Australian Dollar Price Chart At Risk Ahead of Trade War Talks

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Considering the heavy reliance Australia’s economy places on China, Australian Dollar price action is closely tied to the Chinese economy and the Yuan. As such, there is a strong observable relationship between AUDUSD, AUDJPY and the renminbi. Consequently, Australian Dollar outlook over the short and medium terms stands to be impacted materially by upcoming US-China trade talks.

AUDUSD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 03, 2019 TO OCTOBER 07, 2019)

AUDUSD Price Chart Technical Analysis

AUDUSD remains long-bogged down and spot price action could be pointing to further weakness in the Australian Dollar ahead. A modest rebound in spot AUDUSD off multi-year lows was thwarted when the currency pair touched the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its recent bearish leg beginning mid-July. The 0.6770 has previously served as a major area of confluence that will look to keep Australian Dollar upside at bay going forward.

This technical level is also underpinned by the downward-sloping 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages. Although, spot AUDUSD price action may gravitate around the 0.6740 mark which is highlighted by the JPY flash crash induced low printed back in January. Nevertheless, there remains serious potential that spot AUDUSD could target fresh year-to-date lows beneath the 0.6700 handle if US-China trade relations sour.

AUDUSD – IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 TO OCTOBER 07, 2019)

Australian Dollar Price Chart

According to the latest IG Client Sentiment Report, 68.59% of spot AUDUSD retail forex traders are net-long resulting in a long-to-short ratio of 2.18. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact that client positioning remains net-long suggests that spot AUDUSD prices could continue to fall.

AUDJPY PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (APRIL 10, 2019 TO OCTOBER 07, 2019)

AUDJPY Price Chart Technical Analysis

Shifting gears to spot AUDJPY price action, which is closely tied to market sentiment and risk appetite, this currency pair could continue its broad drift lower back toward the 70.000 handle if US-China trade talks fail to bear any tangible fruit. I noted in my prior Australian Dollar Forecast that spot AUDJPY faced serious technical obstacles for trend continuation and was at risk of reversing lower back when it was trading slightly around 74.000.

AUDJPY bulls now face intimidating technical resistance that stands to deter potential upside, which is underpinned by the 23.6% Fib of its year-to-date trading range as well as the 50-DMA. The MACD indicator also speaks to recent bearish momentum exhibited by spot AUDJPY.

AUDJPY – IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 TO OCTOBER 07, 2019)

Australian Dollar Price Chart

According to the latest IG Client Sentiment Report, 56.33% of spot AUDJPY retail forex traders are net-long resulting in a long-to-short ratio of 1.29. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment and the fact that client positioning remains net-long suggests that spot AUDJPY prices could continue to fall.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Consolidate in Bull Flag - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Prices Consolidate in Bull Flag - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-04 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD – Facing Key Resistance Levels
Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD – Facing Key Resistance Levels
2019-10-04 10:15:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Darkens On Breakdown
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Darkens On Breakdown
2019-10-04 08:00:00
EUR/GBP Outlook: Brexit Risks May Push Pair Past Key Resistance
EUR/GBP Outlook: Brexit Risks May Push Pair Past Key Resistance
2019-10-04 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.