AUD/USD Technical Analysis: September Floor Back Under Fire

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Euro May Keep Falling on Dovish ECB, Soft Data and Sour Sentiment
2019-09-22 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast: Supreme Court Ruling May Stem Latest Rally
2019-09-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD Price Analysis: British Pound Eyes Rise in Brexit Risk
2019-09-21 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strengthens But US Dollar Bulls Will Probably Step Back In
2019-09-23 03:00:00
Yen May Reverse Versus US Dollar, US-China Trade Deal Optimism Dims
2019-09-22 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will preview the upcoming week's main political themes and discuss their impact on financial markets https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 12:30 AM ET/4:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/zVJwqxhcGd
  • #JapaneseYen has made some gains as #USDJPY bumps up against tough resistance. However the pair is probably consolidating and, absent a surge in risk aversion, biased higher. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2019/09/23/Japanese-Yen-Strengthens-But-US-Dollar-Bulls-Will-Probably-Step-Back-In.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • What are the key facts one must take into consideration in the earning season and why is it important for the #stock market outlook? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/tzAa2WClpv https://t.co/OMw9Xj5hOv
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will preview the upcoming week's main political themes and discuss their impact on financial markets https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.60% Oil - US Crude: 0.79% Gold: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/f6xT4Uo2tO
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/co2JkXN1A9
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 89.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/spZkZaPsuM
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: September Floor Back Under Fire - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/09/23/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-September-Floor-Back-Under-Fire.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: September Floor Back Under Fire

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: September Floor Back Under Fire

2019-09-23 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Aussie Dollar slumps after rebound loses steam below 0.69 figure
  • September bottom just below 0.67 marking trend-defining support
  • Invaliding bearish bias requires clear break of 9-month resistance

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar turned lower against its US counterpart after a spirited recovery lost momentum ahead of the 0.69 figure. A minor downside hurdle lines up at 0.6744 – the spike low from January – but the real test of sellers’ mettle will probably come on a challenge of the 0.6677-90 support shelf.

A break below this barrier – confirmed on a daily closing basis – would suggest the next substantive leg of the downtrend emanating from late-2018 highs is in progress. The next layer of immediate support is marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 0.6621.

On the topside, back-to-back resistance levels begin at 0.6832 and run up to the September 12 high at 0.6895. Meaningful invalidation of the immediate bearish bias probably needs a breach beyond the outer layer of 9-month trend resistance, now at 0.6995.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart

AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Tactically speaking, traders contemplating new short-side exposure may be dissuaded on risk/reward grounds considering prices’ proximity to support. Buyers contemplating a bounce may be no more enthusiastic in the absence of a clear-cut reversal signal. A fundamental catalyst may be needed to spark momentum.

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Strengthens But US Dollar Bulls Will Probably Step Back In
Japanese Yen Strengthens But US Dollar Bulls Will Probably Step Back In
2019-09-23 03:00:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Outlook Uncertain Near Highs
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Outlook Uncertain Near Highs
2019-09-20 11:00:00
USD/CAD Chart: USD Price vs Canadian Dollar – Risks of Reversal
USD/CAD Chart: USD Price vs Canadian Dollar – Risks of Reversal
2019-09-20 09:49:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.