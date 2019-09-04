AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Range Keeps Trend Bias Bearish

Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Aussie Dollar erases tepid breakdown, snaps back into familiar range
  • Overall AUD chart setup still argues for a broadly bearish trend bias
  • Long-term positioning hints a move to test below 0.64 is in the cards

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

Last week, the Australian Dollar cautiously edged past range support, seemingly setting the stage for a move below the 0.67 figure. A warning about false breakout risk proved prescient however as prices recoiled from one-month lows to undo the breach and return to a familiar congestion region.

Buyers have their work cut out for them if they hope to mount a lasting rally however. Back-to-back resistance levels run from 0.6827 up to the bounds of the 2019 downtrend, now at 0.7020. A daily close above that is probably needed to neutralize the near-term bearish bias.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Longer-term positioning seems to bolster sellers’ argument. The monthly chart reveals prices finished August with the weakest close in over a decade. This follows a breach of 20-year rising trend floor and a push through a four-year support shelf. The next major downside hurdle begins at 0.6352 and runs to the 0.60 figure.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Range Keeps Trend Bias Bearish

AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter