Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar idling near 2019 low against US counterpart
  • Long-term chart setup flags room for substantially deeper drop
  • Invalidation point for near-term bearish bias now above 0.70

Get help building confidence in your AUD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar continues to idle above support marked by the 2019 swing low at 0.6827 as traders struggle to establish conviction. A break downward confirmed on a daily closing basis initially opens the door to challenge the August 7 swing low at 0.6677.

Resistance stands in the 0.6827-65 area, a former support shelf. A turn back above that faces a minor barrier at 0.6911, the July 10 low. Neutralizing the broadly bearish bias in overall positioning probably requires a close above trend resistance set from December 2018, now at 0.7033.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

Zooming out to the monthly chart for a bit of perspective is a useful exercise amid choppy near-term price action. Here we see prices have breached the bounds of an 18-year rising trend as well as a support block capping downside progress since September 2015.

The implications appear to be quite dire. Not only has the structural trend seemingly shifted to point downward, but the next layer of significant support looks to be some ways away, starting at 0.6352. That speaks to space for a further depreciation in excess of 6 percent in the months ahead.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - monthly

AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter