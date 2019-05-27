Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

AUDUSD CHART ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • AUD breaks near-term resistance, hinting at upswing ahead
  • Overall chart positioning still argues for a bearish trend bias
  • Triangle pattern implies downside objective near 0.67 figure

Get help building confidence in your AUDUSD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Australian Dollar rose after putting in a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern, breaking above trend line resistance guiding the move lower since mid-April. That seems to suggest an upswing is ahead, though overall positioning continues to imply a broader bearish bias.

AUDUSD chart - daily

Prices face initial resistance in the 0.6978-0.7021 area, which marks the former bottom of a bearish Descending Triangle pattern. Overcoming this barrier on a daily closing basis is needed to suggest any near-term rise is more than corrective. Clearing the subsequent falling trend resistance set from early December 2018 – now in the 0.7039-0.7112 zone – would warn of meaningful trend change.

Zooming out to the weekly chart, resumption of the 2018 downtrend following a consolidative period through most of the first half of this year appears to be the path of least resistance. A conservative accounting of the measured-move objective for the on-coming decline implied by the completed Descending Triangle formation puts the 0.67 figure in the spotlight.

AUDUSD chart - weekly

AUDUSD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter