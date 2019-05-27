AUDUSD CHART ANALYSIS: BEARISH
- AUD breaks near-term resistance, hinting at upswing ahead
- Overall chart positioning still argues for a bearish trend bias
- Triangle pattern implies downside objective near 0.67 figure
Get help building confidence in your AUDUSD strategy with our free trading guide!
The Australian Dollar rose after putting in a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern, breaking above trend line resistance guiding the move lower since mid-April. That seems to suggest an upswing is ahead, though overall positioning continues to imply a broader bearish bias.
Prices face initial resistance in the 0.6978-0.7021 area, which marks the former bottom of a bearish Descending Triangle pattern. Overcoming this barrier on a daily closing basis is needed to suggest any near-term rise is more than corrective. Clearing the subsequent falling trend resistance set from early December 2018 – now in the 0.7039-0.7112 zone – would warn of meaningful trend change.
Zooming out to the weekly chart, resumption of the 2018 downtrend following a consolidative period through most of the first half of this year appears to be the path of least resistance. A conservative accounting of the measured-move objective for the on-coming decline implied by the completed Descending Triangle formation puts the 0.67 figure in the spotlight.
AUDUSD TRADING RESOURCES
- Just getting started? See our beginners’ guide for FX traders
- Having trouble with your strategy? Here’s the #1 mistake that traders make
- Join a free live webinar and have your trading questions answered
--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com
To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter