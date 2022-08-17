USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Higher Levels Appear Likely in Near-term

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
2022-08-17 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: Potential for Weakness Lingers – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-08-16 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: New Monthly Lows as Downtrend Prevails
2022-08-16 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Touch Three-Month Highs
2022-08-16 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
Silver Shine Overshadowed by USD Strength
2022-08-16 17:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
2022-08-17 06:57:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-08-16 16:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-16 14:30:00
More View more
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Higher Levels Appear Likely in Near-term

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Higher Levels Appear Likely in Near-term

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD bounce off the 200-day has wedge break in play
  • Higher levels could be support by a stock market pullback

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Higher Levels Appear Likely in Near-term

USD/CAD tagged the 200-day moving average last week, and is now trying to rise up out of a bullish-looking descending wedge. The initial turn off the 200-day has been a strong one, so momentum is already off to a good start.

The descending wedge isn’t the most robust variation, but nevertheless it is there. And, again, with price coming hard off the 200 the power of the pattern strengthens. Running over the most recent high will be key to strengthening a bullish outlook as price still remains pointed lower since the July high.

A breakout above 12985 is needed to get USD/CAD into open space back towards the July high of 13223. This might seem like a fair distance away to worry about, but USD/CAD is known for quickly garnering momentum once it gets going.

What is seen as a potential boon for higher levels is the fact that major U.S. indices, namely the S&P 500, are turning lower off the 200-day moving average and trend-line off the highs. The thinking heading into this week was that we could see at the very least a turn down in stocks in the near-term, if not looking out longer-term.

For much of the year, USD/CAD and the S&P 500 have held a strong inverse correlation, with it going to nearly -1 on occasions when looking at the 1-month time-frame. Recently it is has strengthened quite a bit as optimism returns to equities, but if we see risk sentiment sour the correlation between USD/CAD and the S&P 500 is almost certain to revert back to a much more negative value. The bottom line is that if stocks drop then USD/CAD should rise.

Tactically speaking, USD/CAD looks set to break out and so the trading bias is to the top-side. If, however, I see price turn down here soon then that bias will neutralize.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Bullish Price Action at Confluent Support
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Bullish Price Action at Confluent Support
2022-01-21 13:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Long-term Uptrend Support vs Downward Channel
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Long-term Uptrend Support vs Downward Channel
2020-08-17 11:00:00
USD/CAD Bullish Channel Defines Current Trend
USD/CAD Bullish Channel Defines Current Trend
2019-04-25 17:23:00
USD/CAD Falls Towards Support Offering a Bullish Setup
USD/CAD Falls Towards Support Offering a Bullish Setup
2017-12-27 00:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed